Judge sets bond for only Trump co-defendant jailed in Georgia case

A judge set bond Tuesday for the only defendant in the Georgia election interference case who was jailed after he surrendered to authorities last week.

Harrison Floyd, one of former President Donald Trump's 18 co-defendants charged in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, has negotiated a bond after a separate judge initially told him he was a potential flight risk.

According to court papers filed in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Scott McAfee set Floyd's bond at $100,000 — broken down as $40,000 on racketeering charge and $30,000 each on a charge of influencing witnesses and a charge of conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings.

Floyd, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump, has been jailed since he surrendered Thursday afternoon. All of the other defendants, including Trump, were released on bond last week after they were booked.

Fulton County jail records at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday showed that Floyd was still in custody. An attorney for Floyd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Harrison Floyd. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

At Floyd's initial court appearance Friday, Judge Emily Richardson denied his bond request and ordered that he remain at the Fulton County Jail over concerns that he was a potential flight risk, an assertion Floyd rejected.

Richardson also cited a pending case in which Floyd is accused of having assaulted a federal officer this year as one of the reasons she denied his bond request.

Prosecutors in the Georgia case have accused Floyd of involvement in a scheme to pressure election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements. Trump and his allies had falsely accused Freeman of election fraud.

Trump and other co-defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6; some have waived formal arraignments and already pleaded not guilty.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com