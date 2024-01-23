Judge sets death warrant hearing for Ralph Menzies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Ralph Menzies has been on Utah’s death row for more than 35 years. Now, a judge has scheduled a hearing next month to decide whether he will be executed by firing squad.

District Court Judge Matthew Bates ordered Menzies to appear in person for a hearing on Feb. 23 in West Jordan.

‘My little girl is going to be gone’: Family reeling after crash with drunk driver

“The order shall authorize the Department [of Corrections] to use any means of force reasonably necessary to compel Mr. Mensies to attend that hearing,” the judge wrote on Monday.

At the hearing, Bates will question Menzies, who was convicted in 1988 of first-degree murder in the kidnapping and killing of Maurine Hunsaker. If Bates signs the execution warrant, Menzies will face a firing squad either in March or April.

Hunsaker, a young mother, was abducted from the Kearns gas station where she worked, and her body was later found in a Big Cottonwood Canyon picnic area. She’d been tied to a tree, her throat cut.

Matthew Hunsaker, Maurine’s son, spoke with ABC4 on Monday. He said that if the judge signs the death warrant during next month’s hearing, then Bates will be “on the clock, essentially.”

“This time, I really don’t see any legal arguments that got any bearings that could postpone it at this point,” Hunsaker said.

Last year, Menzies exhausted all the appeals available to him, state prosecutors said. Additionally, in December, a 3rd District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Menzies and four others on death row that sought to overturn Utah’s death penalty.

“Time has nearly run out for Menzies,” wrote the Utah Attorney General’s Office, in November, “and his sentence will be carried out: death by firing squad.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.