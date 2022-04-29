Judge sets end of summer deadline for resolving Wallace probation issue

Apr. 29—SALEM — As Raymond Wallace continued equivocating over whether he wanted a judge to appoint a new lawyer to represent him, that judge told him that he wants at least one issue resolved by the end of summer.

That would be the long-delayed probation violation hearing in Wallace's 2001 Waltham armed burglary case. Probation officers filed the violation notice following Wallace's arrest in a pair of armed and masked robberies in Peabody and Salem, in 2010 and 2011, respectively.

Those charges are still pending, the trial delayed by Wallace's medical condition. But prosecutor A.J. Camelio wants to resolve the probation issue, which would involve just one or two hearings.

"It's a project I'm going to take on," Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler told Wallace, 44, who appeared via Zoom for a hearing Thursday.

The hearing had been set three weeks ago, after Wallace told the judge he wants to replace his longtime attorney Ray Buso.

Buso had provided the judge with a letter from Wallace detailing his dissatisfaction with the veteran defense lawyer's work earlier this month. On Thursday he told the judge that he can no longer represent Wallace without potentially causing "ethical and professional issues in terms of my candor with the court."

An attorney who oversees the county bar advocate program — a group of private attorneys who take court-appointed cases — had indicated earlier this month that one of those lawyers, Christopher Norris, would be willing to handle the matter. Norris had briefly represented Wallace at the start of the case.

But that plan did not work out and instead, the Salem office of the state's public defender program assigned another attorney, Mark Schmidt, who was present in court.

Wallace told the judge he wasn't expecting a public defender to be appointed, then said his family has tried to hire a private lawyer, only to have potential candidates back out for various reasons.

Story continues

As Drechsler tried to explain how court-appointed attorneys are assigned, Wallace repeatedly insisted he did not understand.

"This is not at all what I expected," Wallace told the judge, going on to say he felt he had no choice.

The judge told him he does not get to choose which court-appointed lawyer represents him.

"It seems every time my family supposedly has someone lined up, it falls through," Wallace complained. "It's a mess. I'm not trying to play any games or waste the court's time."

"I can't let your uncertainty about counsel delay this case," Drechsler responded.

He appointed Schmidt to the case, but scheduled another hearing in two weeks, telling Wallace that's how much time he has to find a private attorney or keep Schmidt.

A hearing is set for May 13.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis