ALEXANDRIA, Va.– A federal judge has canceled the Feb. 8 sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial fraud convictions here, until a dispute over his cooperation with prosecutors in a related case can be resolved in the District of Columbia.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said resolution of the D.C. case "may have some effect on the sentencing decision" in Virginia where he was found guilty of eight criminal counts involving his business dealings in Ukraine.

In D.C., prosecutors have asserted that Manafort violated terms of a plea agreement in which he pledged to cooperate with prosecutors as part of the ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

A closed hearing has been set for Feb. 4 to determine whether Manafort intentionally lied to investigators working for Russia special counsel Robert Mueller.

"It is prudent and appropriate to delay sentencing in this case until the dispute in the D.C. case is resolved," Ellis said in a brief filing Monday.

Manafort pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in Washington in September as part of a plea deal.

He agreed to cooperate in the special counsel's Russia investigation but prosecutors charge he breached the deal by lying. Manafort's attorneys say he just didn't have a perfect recollection of all the facts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Judge cancels Paul Manafort's Feb. 8 sentencing in Virginia case