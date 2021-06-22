Judge sets high bail for Auburn man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

Jun. 22—LEWISTON — A judge set bail Monday for an Auburn man charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend at $50,000 and appointed an attorney to represent him if he were to lose his job working for a Portland masonry contractor.

Germaine Page, 42, of 43 Ninth St. appeared in 8th District Court from Androscoggin County Jail via videoconference.

Prosecutors were seeking $250,000 cash bail, citing details from a police affidavit to highlight the seriousness of the alleged crime.

But Judge Jennifer Archer settled on the lower amount, plus conditions of release that included no possession of weapons or ammunition for which he can be searched at random.

He must have no contact with the woman and witnesses. He may not return to their apartment where the alleged crime happened, the judge said.

Because he has been charged with felony crimes, Page didn't enter a plea to any of the five charges Monday.

He was charged with attempted murder, a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was also charged with misdemeanors, including domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

A felony case can't proceed to trial unless a grand jury issues an indictment that includes the charge.

Police said Page tried to kill his girlfriend Thursday night at their apartment after telling neighbors he was going to "smoke" her and himself because he believed she had been unfaithful during a recent trip.

According to a police affidavit, she told police Page had thrown her on the living room floor, stepped on her chest while they argued. He appeared to be trying to load his gun and was telling her she was going to "die tonight." She said she was able to kick Page in the groin and get to her feet before being pushed onto the couch.

"He then pointed the gun toward her head and pulled the trigger," firing one bullet, according to the affidavit. She told police Page began to focus on the gun again as if it had jammed. She seized that moment to flee and climb out of a window in a back room of the apartment, the affidavit said.

Page told police he drew the weapon that night because he had been suicidal and the gun had fired accidentally, according to police, and he said he threw the gun off a bridge.

Police found him early Friday morning hiding in a third-floor closet next door.