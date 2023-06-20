Judge sets initial date for Trump federal trial in August, though timing could change

District Judge Aileen Cannon has set an initial date for the criminal trial of Donald Trump in regard to allegedly mishandled classified documents to begin in mid-August, but the date very well could change.

In a written order, Cannon notes the parties could ask to push back the trial date because of the complexities of the case and issues related to classified information, both of which might draw out the timeline to trial.

The initial trial date puts the case on a speedy track, with arguments for the parameters of the jury trial being made by the end of July.

Cannon also says proceedings in the case will take place in Fort Pierce, Florida. According to Tuesday’s order, “modifications” could be made “as necessary as this matter proceeds.”

In the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, where Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta are charged, a trial date is set by the federal district judge as a placeholder initially.

That date can change drastically, because once it is ordered by the judge, parties usually consult the judge’s chambers and discuss their plans and concerns on timing and set additional dates for follow-up hearings, according to Miami-based lawyers.

Trump has pleaded not guilty, and Nauta is set to be arraigned next week.

