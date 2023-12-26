Judge sets Jan. 31 hearing to consider plea bargain in ex-Muncie officer's case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A U.S. District Court judge has scheduled a hearing next month to determine whether she will accept a plea agreement to resolve the final case stemming from a federal probe of excessive force targeting the Muncie Police Department.

Corey Posey signed the deal with federal prosecutors in October, agreeing to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. Also that month, Posey resigned from his position with the MPD.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt has set a Jan. 31 hearing on the agreement, to be held in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

If she accepts the terms of the deal. the 31-year-old Posey would be placed on probation for a year, including three months on electronic home detention.

Posey's prosecution stems from an an allegation that he falsified a report describing the events of Aug. 9, 2018, when fellow officer Chase Winkle battered an arrestee.

Winkle in August pleaded guilty to 11 charges stemming from attacks on arrestees in 2018 and 2019. He was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

The federal investigation of excessive force allegations, largely aimed at Winkle, has resulted in convictions for three other now-former Muncie officers, two of them charged with filing false reports concerning Winkle's behavior. Those three co-defendants all received prison sentences, ranging between 19 months and six months.

At the time of the assaults on arrestees, Winkle's father, Joseph, was Muncie's police chief.

At his sentencing hearing, Chase Winkle told Walton Pratt he had "overcompensated" for "insecurities" about his abilities as a police officer "by using excessive force."

Posey — indicted by a federal grant jury in 2021 — this year stood trial twice, in June and September, on the allegation he submitted a false report. Both trials ended with mistrials when U.S. District Court juries were unable to reach unanimous verdicts.

The plea agreement also calls for Posey to participate in an alcohol treatment program, as well as a mental health treatment program.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Howard County in July. His trial in that Howard Superior Court 3 case is set for March 1.

Walton Pratt this month entered into the court record a letter she had received from a Muncie resident calling for her to reject the plea agreement.

"Corey Posey deserves the same punishment as these other officers," the letter read. "He is no different. Lock him up."

