Judge sets May 6 trial date in bribery case against Sen. Menendez

The federal judge overseeing the case against Sen. Bob Menendez, his wife and three others set a trial date for May 6 – less than a month before the New Jersey senate primary.

During a hearing on Monday, prosecutors said the investigation that resulted in the charges against Menendez was ongoing and mentioned there could be a superseding indictment in the case.

Judge Sidney Stein said he was “reluctant” to wait to set a trial date until all discovery in the case has been handed over to defense teams. Prosecutors noted that process is expected to take several months. Depending on pre-trial proceedings, the trial date could move back.

Menendez faces three counts in connection to an alleged bribery scheme. Prosecutors accuse the New Jersey Democrat of using his political power to aid the government of Egypt and pressure state and federal prosecutors investigating New Jersey businessmen. He was not in the courtroom Monday.

All five people charged have pleaded not guilty.

Menendez has not said if he will seek reelection next year, but has vowed to fight the charges and said he will not resign from the Senate. Rep. Andy Kim has said he will seek the Democratic nomination.

Prosecutors also noted during the hearing that there is some classified material in the case, and a classified security officer will need to be appointed to help manage the material.

Stein told the parties that he would “certainly try to hold to these dates” after setting out the trial schedule and urged prosecutors to get discovery in the case to the defense teams.

“Let’s get the case moving,” the judge said.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com