Judge sets next hearing JSO officer facing felony charges

The JSO officer accused of sending two teens sexual pictures over Snapchat had a court hearing today where we learned more charges could be brought against him.

Action News Jax was inside the courtroom as the state attorney confirmed there is no plea offer at this point for JSO Officer Alejandro Carmona, and more charges could be possible. The 47-year-old waived his appearance, so he wasn’t inside the courtroom.

On Monday, his attorneys spoke on his behalf in this hearing focused on the two cases brought against him. We told you back in March when the 15-year JSO veteran was arrested in Clay County where he lives.

“It’s always disappointing when we have an occasion when an officer has tarnished the badge,” said Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay at the time, adding, “but it’s heartening to know that we have so many more that are honoring their own to protect and serve their communities.”

Now, these cases dating back to July 2021 and March 2022 both involve underage boys who say they met Carmona at the gym. They said they connected with him on Snapchat expecting workout advice, and instead, Carmona sent them nude images and videos of himself. Police also allege Carmona knew the victims were underage.

Action News Jax also found 28 formal complaints in his personnel file. JSO took action on complaints of rudeness, unbecoming conduct, and failure to conform to work standards.

Carmona faces several felony charges including possession of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He has pleaded not guilty.

The judge has set another hearing on May 31 to determine when these cases could go to trial. As of March 22, Carmona had refused to quit his job as a JSO officer, so he was suspended without pay, pending a civil service review. The department reported it was working to fire him.

