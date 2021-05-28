Judge sets October trial date for Frederick man charged in Capitol riot

May 28—The Frederick man charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will stand trial in October, a federal judge said this week.

Nicholas Rodean, 26, was indicted in March on eight counts — including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building, destruction of government property and obstructing an official proceeding — after being arrested in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 13.

At a hearing Wednesday, Judge Trevor McFadden with the U.S. District Court in Washington assigned Rodean a trial date of Oct.18.

Authorities say photos taken during the siege show Rodean wearing a red "Trump" hat and carrying a flag that proclaimed "Trump is my president." In images that quickly went viral, he's shown standing next to Jacob Chansley, the "Q'Anon Shaman" who stormed the Capitol while shirtless and wearing horns, a fur headdress and face paint.

Navistar Direct Marketing, the Frederick-based firm where Rodean worked, fired him on Jan. 7. Glory Doughnuts & Diner released a statement in the aftermath of the riot saying Rodean was a former employee of theirs, but the social media post said he had been let go in February 2020.

Rodean was photographed wearing his Navistar ID badge around his neck during the insurrection.

At least 11 other Marylanders are also facing federal charges in connection with the riot, which left five people dead and hundreds injured. The sweeping criminal investigation into the events has so far led to more than 400 arrests.

On Friday, Republicans in the U.S. Senate succeeded in derailing a bipartisan investigation into the siege. Using the filibuster, they blocked the creation of an independent commission that would have mirrored the one formed to investigate the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism attacks.

Rodean is being represented by Charles Burnham of the D.C.-based firm Burnham & Gorokhov.

