Judge sets surety bond for man charged with shooting into a house with 3 children

Nov. 10—On Monday, Judge R. Ferrell Cothran denied bond for a Beech Island man who was arrested in connection to an attempted murder in Beech Island and a shooting in Warrenville.

Oliver Marquell Martin, 19, was charged with attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cothran set a $75,000 surety bond with a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., GPS monitoring and no firearms, according to the Aiken County Solicitor's Office.

Drive-by shooting

On June 23, Aiken County officers responded to a shooting incident on Piney Heights Road in Warrenville.

The victim stated she was inside her residence and "was awoken by the sound of gunshots ... then realized there was a bullet hole to the left of her front door," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

There were three juveniles in the residence at the time of the shooting, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The victim stated "she believed a subject was shooting at another car," according to the report.

According to a Sept. 16 arrest warrant, police believe the suspect "did unlawfully discharge a firearm at a dwelling, striking the dwelling."

Attempted murder

On July 7, officers responded to the B&T Express on Pine Log Road for a shooting incident, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies observed the victim's vehicle parked at a pump with "numerous shell casings around the vehicle as well as damage to the gas pump," according to the report.

Aiken County EMS transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

According to arrest warrants, "Oliver Martin, with his co-defendant, Willie Edward Lee, fire(d) into the victim's truck striking him approximately 6 times. The defendant did so with the intent to kill the victim and not in self-defense."

Willie Edward Lee Jr., 19, of New Ellenton, was arrested on July 31 and is also charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.