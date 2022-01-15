Judge sets tentative June date for Maxwell's sentencing





A New York judge has set a tentative sentencing date for Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and associate of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, following her conviction by a Manhattan jury late last year.

Judge Alison Nathan set a tentative date for Maxwell's sentencing on June 28, according to CNN.

The 60-year-old was found guilty of five of the six charges brought against her including: enticing minors to travel to engage in sex acts, transporting minors with the intent of having them engage in criminal sexual activity and perjury.

She was found not guilty on one count of enticing a minor to travel to engage illegal sex acts.

The tentative date comes as defense attorneys for Maxwell are trying to get a new trial after it was revealed that one of the jurors said in media interviews that he was the victim of child sexual abuse. Before the trial began, the jurors were made to fill out a questionnaire asking if they had ever been sexually abused.

It is not clear how this particular juror answered, according to CNN. CNN was also denied access to a copy of the questionnaire.

Her defense team said "there is a compelling basis for the Court to overturn Ms. Maxwell's conviction and grant her a new trial based on the disclosure of Juror #50 during deliberations."

She was accused of helping Epstein, who was also a former partner, recruit underaged girls for sex. However, she has denied these allegations.

The judge will rule on a retrial after both prosecutors and Maxwell's defense end talks about the issue.

On Monday, a letter filed to Nathan said that prosecutors were willing to drop the perjury counts against Maxwell if her post-trial motions are denied.

The six women and men deliberated over six days for 40 hours before convicting Maxwell.

Maxwell could serve up to 65 years in prison for her current conviction.