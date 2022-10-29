Judge sets tentative trial date for accused killer

Oct. 29—PAINESVILLE — The Euclid man accused of killing Ashtabula caterer Timothy Meola appeared in court Thursday, during which the judge set tentative dates for future hearings, including the trial.

Lake County Common Pleas Judge Patrick J. Condon set a tentative change of plea hearing for Demarco A. Jones for Jan. 19, 2023, and a tentative trial date of Feb. 27, 2023.

Jones, 20, who is facing 19 charges as an adult in connection with Meola's murder, has been lodged at the Lake County Jail since his arrest on July 28. He is being held on a $2 million, 10-percent cash or surety bond.

Jones is accused of stabbing 65-year-old Meola to death in Meola's Painesville home on Sept. 7, 2019.

According to police, Meola was previously acquainted with Jones, having met him through social media.

Meola picked up Jones in Euclid on the evening of Sept. 6, and they went to Meola's home where police believe an argument ensued.

Jones allegedly went to the kitchen, took a knife and stabbed Meola multiple times, causing his death, according to the investigation.

An autopsy revealed Meola also suffered blunt-force injuries to his skull, according to the coroner's report.

In an attempt to flee the scene of the crime, Jones allegedly stole Meola's cellphone and his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to court records.

The following morning, Meola's daughter called police because he didn't show up for a catering job. Police found his body inside his house and noticed his vehicle was missing from the driveway, according to police reports.

Three days later, police discovered the vehicle parked beside a Dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the vehicle and Meola's home.

On July 28, 2022, Painesville police arrested Jones and charged him with five counts of aggravated murder and six counts of murder, according to court records.

Even though there was only one victim in this case, multiple charges of aggravated murder and murder were filed against Jones because each count involves alternative theories of how he could have committed the murder.

Jones also faces two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

The alleged murder took place when Jones was 17 and the case was originally heard in the Lake County Juvenile Court. In August, prosecutors successfully argued to have the case sent to Common Pleas Court, also known as adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime.