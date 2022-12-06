Judge sets Thomas defense report deadline, despite request for more time

Dec. 6—SOMERSET, Pa. — The senior judge in suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' sexual assault case said he has a pool of 75 potential jurors prequalified for questioning next month.

And with 15 months already passed since charges were filed, court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany also apparently has a firm desire to see the high-profile case proceed toward trial Jan. 9.

Despite Thomas' defense counsel's concerns their medical report may not meet a pre-trial deadline, Creany declined a motion to continue the case for a third time this year during a status conference Monday.

The veteran judge did however, grant Thomas' legal team — and a retired forensic pathologist they hired — two extra days to provide the report.

"Dr. (Cyril) Wecht has been part of this case for some time," Creany said, noting the retired Allegheny County medical examiner was paid for his services Oct. 20. "If (he) wants to be involved, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to tell him he has three days (remaining) to prepare a report."

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera sought a Dec. 12 deadline.

And in response, state Attorney Generals Office prosecutors said if that amount of time was given, they agreed another continuance was warranted to allow them time to review the report and either hire an expert to prepare their court response — or file a motion to have Wecht's report rejected.

Given the Christmas and New Years holidays approaching, that would otherwise be a difficult task for a report they still haven't viewed, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said.

Thomas' defense has discussed seeking a medical report in court since at least August. But Tutera said they have run into hurdles attempting to obtain the right person to complete the review.

The core of the review involves an image of a bruise near the victim's eye that he said Thomas declines inflicting.

Tutera said the information to one Pennsylvania doctor, who agreed the defense raised valid points about the alleged injury — but the medical professional cannot testify because he is Tutera's brother in-law.

Another doctor declined after a discussion, and a third, a UPMC doctor, "we never heard from again" after the man was paid to meet and review their court records, Tutera told the judge.

Defense attorneys were unable to meet with Wecht until Oct. 11, he added, but he has been paid $5,000 to provide a report — a common step in preparation for trial by attorneys on both sides of criminal cases.

Creany asked if the report was necessary — saying the average person can tell if something appears to be a bruise on a photo.

But Tutera and fellow Defense Attorney Eric Jackson Lurie responded that there's factors to consider when, where and how bruises form after trauma occurs.

And for jurors, Tutera said the case may very well come down to the testimony between Thomas and his alleged victim over what happened the night of Sept. 18, 2021.

Thomas is accused of strangling and sexually assaulting the woman after entering her Windber apartment despite being told to stay away.

"We believe this (medical report) is a viable issue that can corroborate (Thomas') version of what happened — if he does take the stand," Tutera said, adding the report could argue an incident "never happened this way."

Creany's deadline gives Wecht until Thursday to complete the report and have it provided to both sides' attorneys.

Prosecutors have until Dec. 13 to issue their legal response to it, Creany said.

If that occurs, the matter would be addressed in court during a Dec. 15 hearing.

Attorneys did not react to the court's deadlines before the proceeding concluded in court.

"We're declining comment at this time," Tutera said, after exiting the courtroom.