The judge overseeing Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew decided the royal must testify by July 14, 2022.

The Duke of York must answer questions under oath regarding Giuffre’s accusations before next summer, indicating the case may move to trial. The woman alleges the late financier Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew multiple times when she was 17 over 20 years ago.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ABUSED AND RAPED RUSSIAN WOMAN IN MONTHS BEFORE ARREST, LAWSUIT SAYS

The scheduling order, which Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York handed down Monday, was agreed to by Giuffre’s and Prince Andrew’s lawyers. He must formally respond to her charges by Oct. 29.

Giuffre alleges the abuse took place at the London home of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who is in prison awaiting trial for allegedly facilitating sexual abuse of young girls (she pleads not guilty), as well as at Epstein’s New York City mansion and private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August of that year. His death was ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Prince Andrew denies Giuffre's allegations. United Kingdom authorities dropped an investigation into him earlier this month.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Jeffrey Epstein, Sexual Abuse Allegations, New York, British royal family, U.K., United Kingdom

Original Author: Virginia Aabram

Original Location: Judge sets timeline for Prince Andrew to testify in Epstein-linked sex abuse case