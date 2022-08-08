Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor

The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date.

A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday.

Wallace is accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor in June of last year. Raynor died from his injuries in August.

Wallace is charged with a first-degree murder charge and could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

Wallace has private attorneys handling his case, and neither is death penalty qualified.

Wallace can waive that requirement and move forward with his attorneys if he chooses.

Despite not being death penalty qualified, Wallace’s attorney told Channel 9 that he is confident in his ability to handle his client’s case.

“I have tried death penalty cases and I’ve been in a number of murder cases. It’s nothing new to me if we ended up having to get a death penalty qualified lawyer, Othal will tell us,” said defense attorney Terry Shoemaker.

