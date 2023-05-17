Judge sets trial date for Nueces County DA Mark Gonzalez removal proceedings

A judge on Wednesday set a tentative trial date for a petition seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

Senior Judge David Peeples, during an afternoon scheduling conference held via Zoom with all the parties, agreed with a suggestion by Gonzalez's lead attorney, Matt Manning, to set a possible trial for Sept. 25. The visiting Bexar County judge cautioned that the date is tentative.

This afternoon I am attending a virtual scheduling hearing on the removal proceedings for Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez. The parties hope to set a trial date. Story to come. @callerdotcom. pic.twitter.com/ciJbqxwrSo — Chase Rogers (@chasedrogers) May 17, 2023

During the hearing, which stretched more than an hour and a half, the parties set dates and deadlines for certain filings ahead of the proposed trial date. Peeples said he would cement the dates in a pretrial filing in the coming days.

The original petition, filed in January by a Nueces County conservative activist, contends Gonzalez should be removed from office on the grounds of incompetence, official misconduct and failure to give bond. Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey then amended this petition, removing some allegations of official misconduct.

Any Texas resident seeking the removal of an elected official can file such a petition, but state statute requires a state district judge to accept it and the county attorney to agree to try the case for the proceedings to move forward.

Dorsey, a Republican, agreed to try the case in February.

Manning said he would challenge whether and to what degree the legal representation for the conservative activist could support Dorsey and her office in the proceedings. Peeples asked both sides to submit their arguments and, sometime afterward, he would rule on the matter.

Gonzalez, a Democrat, has cast the effort to remove him as a politically motivated ploy meant to undo his 2020 electoral victory and, at times, has levied personal attacks against Dorsey, including on his personal Facebook page.

Wednesday marked Manning's first appearance in court. Last month, after a heated debate over whether the county should pay for Gonzalez's legal fees, the Nueces County Commissioners Court selected Manning to represent Gonzalez.

Gonzalez's first attorney, Christopher Gale, attended the Wednesday hearing as co-counsel to Manning. Gonzalez hired Gale just hours before his first appearance in court in March.

Both Dorsey and Manning worked for a time under Gonzalez during his time as district attorney.

Gonzalez hired Manning, who currently practices personal injury and civil rights law, in 2015. He later promoted Manning to first assistant district attorney and lead prosecutor in 2017. Manning left his position with the county in 2019.

Dorsey worked as a prosecutor during Gonzalez's first term and had responsibilities with training in the office. She later ran for the office of county attorney, won the election and assumed office in January 2021.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Judge sets trial date for Nueces County DA removal proceedings