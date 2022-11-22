Judge sets Trump’s New York fraud trial date for Oct. 2023

3
Julia Shapero
·1 min read

The New York attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against former President Trump will head to trial in October 2023, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

Manhattan-based Judge Arthur Engoron set an Oct. 2, 2023, trial date in New York for Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against Trump, his three adult children and the Trump organization.

James filed suit against Trump in September, following a three-year investigation into whether he and his company manipulated property values to obtain investments and tax and loan benefits.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba suggested at Tuesday’s hearing that the former president may testify in the October trial, CNN reported.

“My clients, they will be here,” Habba said, per CNN. “All of them.”

However, Habba later walked back the statement in an email to Insider, saying “I do not know at this point” whether Trump will testify.

The Trump Organization is currently also on trial for criminal tax fraud in New York for allegedly engaging in a years-long scheme that provided company executives with perks to avoid paying taxes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

