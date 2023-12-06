Judge Shanlyn Park Confirmed to U.S. District Court for the District of Hawai'i in Historic Appointment

Judge Shanlyn A.S. Park appears before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as part of her confirmation hearing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii.

In a historic vote last week, Judge Shanlyn Park was confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawai'i, making her the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as a district court judge.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Park in a bipartisan vote of 53-45. Native Hawaiians comprise 21.8% of the population served by the district where Judge Park will preside.

Her confirmation was praised by the Native American Rights Fund (NARF), the National Native American Bar Association, and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

"Federal courts hear many cases involving Native people, so federal court judges must be aware of the political status, legal principles, and rights of Tribal Nations and Native individuals," NARF Executive Director John Echohawk said in a statement. "The confirmation of Judge Park takes a step in the right direction for a more balanced and representative federal judiciary system."

Makalika Naholowaʻa, President of the National Native American Bar Association, said in a statement that Park's confirmation will underscore the importance of having Native Hawaiian representation on the bench,

