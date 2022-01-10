Judge Sharon Massey Grimes has announced her candidacy for Montgomery County General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge, Division III.

Massey Grimes has held this position since Jan. 2021, when she was appointed by the Montgomery County Commission to complete the unexpired term of her late husband, Judge Ray Grimes, who passed away from COVID-19 in November, 2020.

As presiding judge for the General Sessions and Juvenile Court, Massey Grimes handles adult criminal and civil cases, criminal and civil cases in Juvenile Court, the Recovery Court, Juvenile Truancy Court and the Order of Protection Court.

Massey Grimes is a graduate of Clarksville Academy, Austin Peay State University and the Nashville School of Law.

She was a practicing attorney for 23 years prior to being appointed judge. She has practiced in the Montgomery County Circuit and Chancery Courts, Tennessee Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Tennessee. She has served on the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth and the Post Conviction Defender Commission.

Massey Grimes is a member of several professional organizations, including the Montgomery County Bar Association, Tennessee Bar Association, Tennessee Association of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference, Tennessee Association of Recovery Court Professionals, and is a fellow in the American Academy of Adoption and Reproductive Attorneys.

She mentors students at the Nashville School of Law in advanced writing skills.

Massey Grimes and her late husband have 5 children and 6 grandchildren

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Judge Sharon Massey Grimes announces candidacy