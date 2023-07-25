Judge shoots down claims of impropriety in Karen Read murder case as defense pushes for fair trial

A judge shot down claims of impropriety after a defense attorney for Karen Read, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, questioned the court’s ability to provide a fair trial in the case on Tuesday.

Karen Read of Mansfield was back in Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon, in a chaotic courtroom that experienced several interruptions with hundreds of people on a Zoom call during the open session. Several callers muted and unmuted themselves during the Zoom call while Read sat next to her defense attorneys.

Her attorney, Alan Jackson, argued that the court employs people who are tied closely to the case.

ADA Lally says witnesses are being harassed because of information that has been shared with media. He is asking for a gag order in Karen Read case. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 25, 2023

“The decision should be an expression of the unwavering commitment the court has to justice, to fairness... actual impartiality is not enough to deny this motion,” Jackson said.

He added that “a reasonable person looking at this from the outside” might think that the court has some relationship that would compromise its ability to be fair.

Read’s lawyer David Yannetti responds, “how dare you!” to prosecution request for gag order. Says he has every right to defend his client in and out of court #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) July 25, 2023

Jackson spoke regarding claims that Judge Beverly Cannone had previous relationships with persons tied to the case, claims that the judge firmly denounced.

“Notably there is some allegation that I have some relationship with some man named Sean McCabe. That simply is not the truth,” Cannone said, adding that she does not know Sean McCabe and that “I have never spoken to him.”

“I’ve never interacted with him and I certainly have not socialized with him nor with any family members or witnesses whose names have been said in court,” Cannone said before denying motions raised by the defense.

“I think it points out that this motion to recuse is not credible,” Cannone said.

Cannone called the claims “untrue” and “unsubstantiated.”

“I want to make it very clear that I reject the notion that untrue or unsubstantiated rumors spread on the Internet can force a judge to recuse herself,” Cannone said.

“All four points raised in the defendant’s motion are without merit. Your motion is denied,” Cannone said in court.

After the judge offered the defense a chance to appeal, Jackson said “We’re not inclined to appeal.”

Prosecutor Adam Lally said in court that he believes in the court’s ability to provide Read with a fair trial.

“I personally do not or never had any questions or a moment of pause in this court’s ability to be fair and impartial in this case,” Lally said.

Lally said witnesses are being harassed because of information that has been shared with media. He asked for a gag order in case.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV while dropping him off at a party at the home of a fellow police officer in Canton back in January 2022.

O’Keefe’s bruised and battered body was discovered in a snowbank outside the home the next morning.

Prosecutors allege Read was drunk behind the wheel when she hit O’Keefe while executing a 3-point turn in the driveway.

Read has maintained her innocence from the start, and her defense team says there’s evidence to not only prove she is innocent but also points to a cover-up.

Defense attorneys have alleged O’Keefe was brutally beaten and attacked by a dog inside the Canton home and that Read is being framed for his murder.

WATCH the full hearing below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW