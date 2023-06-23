Judge shows no leniency for flighty defendant

Jun. 23—CATLETTSBURG — A man accused of stealing a mini-van and leading police on a pursuit was denied release Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

According to previous reports, Justin D. Coon, 22, of Ashland, is accused of being spotted behind the wheel of a stolen car on May 15 along with a juvenile passenger and 20-year-old Liam Lyons.

Police say a brief chase occurred via vehicle before Coon ditched the van and fled.

Lyons remained in the vehicle and was apprehended. The juvenile's case records are sealed.

Coon, the oldest of the trio and allegedly the driver, was charged with theft of the vehicle, fleeing and evading police both on foot and by motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and other traffic-related offenses.

On Friday, Coon's attorney, Justin Goble, argued his client could be released on an ankle monitor and into the custody of his mother.

Goble reported Coon's formulated risk assessments scored low or moderate and pointed out the family support.

Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis took a moment to look over the assessment, pointing out Coon's previous charges in Ohio, including domestic violence and failing to appear in court.

Davis added that the newest charge includes evading police again.

"I put my 25 years on this bench above any algorithm," Davis said, declining to release Coon or modify his $75,000 cash-only bond.

