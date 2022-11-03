Judge shows no mercy to Clinton Twp. predator who tortured girl via Snapchat

Alexander Decker was a gamer who preyed on teenage girls from his Clinton Township home, where he used Snapchat to demand sexually explicit photos and videos from his victims, and threatened to humiliate them if they ignored his requests.

Sometimes, he encouraged them to kill themselves if they refused his requests, court records show.

The girls, though, kept their silence and protected him — until one 13-year-old Georgia girl reached a breaking point: She told her parents, who went to the police.

In U.S. District Court Wednesday, 21-year-old Decker was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting children while hiding behind a computer screen in his home, where he lived a presumably comfortable life: He drove a Ford Mustang, watched YouTube videos, played video games and enjoyed listening to music.

'He groomed, enticed, threatened and terrorized minor females'

But he also terrorized children for his own perverse pleasure, prosecutors argued in seeking a stiff punishment for Decker. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he faced a minimum of 15 years, but got double that amount.

"Decker represents the absolute worst of what can happen to a vulnerable minor online. He groomed, enticed, threatened and terrorized minor females in a pathetic attempt to make himself feel powerful and obtain sexually explicit images of minors," Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne wrote in seeking a stiff punishment, adding Decker’s actions were not "momentary lapses in judgment but a deliberate, planned set of actions to inflict fear and shame" into his victims.

Decker's lawyer had sought the minimum 15-year sentence, citing, among other things, his client's mental health issues.

But U.S. District Judge Sean Cox rejected the request and opted to instead give him double the mandatory minimum. The judge also had a letter to consider, written by the 13-year-old victim.

"You ruined the start of my teenage years," the girl's letter begins. "What should have been a happy, fun, and carefree time in my life, was turned into a living hell. You lied to me, you tricked me, you groomed me and you threatened me ... and asked me to do disgusting things. I learned about things I did not want to know and shouldn’t have had to at such a young age, if ever."

According to court records, Decker once asked the girl to make a video of herself performing a painful sexual act. When she protested that it hurt, records show, he suggested another equally painful act.

Decker also repeatedly threatened the girl. When she stopped sending images, he told her he would make public her previously provided sexual images, send feces to her house and order $700 worth of pizza so that her parents would have to pay for it. He also scared her by telling her that he knew where she and her family lived.

In her letter, which is on file in U.S. District Court, the girl described his threats as "terrifying."

"I couldn’t tell anyone, and I felt trapped in a box," the girl wrote. "I held such a weight on my shoulders, and I carried it by myself for months. I couldn’t sleep, I could barely eat and at times I felt I couldn’t even breathe. Icouldn’t tell anyone because I didn’t know where you were or what you were capable of doing to me or my family.The day I finally got the courage to tell my parents was indescribable."

Her letter continued:

"I had the weight lifted off me and I felt so much lighter. I didn’t have to carry this horrible burden by myself anylonger. My parents were amazing. They cried with me, loved me and supported me and immediately took action."

'You disgust me. I hate you.'

In her letter, the girl talked about healing, and getting better through therapy. But the memories still haunt her.

"I know that I am the victim, that was taken advantage of by a monster. A monster who spent his free time preying upon and manipulating lots of innocent children," she wrote, adding: "You disgust me and I hate you, but I’m not going to let that hate grow inside me."

The girl concluded her letter by telling Decker that he deserves prison for "all the wrong you did to so many," then encouraged him to change.

"I do hope, for the sake of your family, that you can turn your life around," the girl wrote. "I pray that no other childhas to be put through this torture and abuse ever again, at least not at the hands of you."

FBI praises girl's bravery

The federal court docket is full of disturbing stories like Decker's. Too often, authorities note, predators get away with this activity because they instill fear in their victims, as Decker did.

Only one girl found the strength to speak up.

Snapchat is a photo sharing and chat smart phone application used primarily by teenagers.

In June, about 13 months after meeting the girl online, Decker pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of children. At his plea hearing, Decker admitted that he met the 13-year-old girl on Snapchat and sexually exploited her, and acknowledged that through his actions, he qualified as a repeat and dangerous sex offender.

“I commend the bravery of the young victim who took the first step towards holding Decker accountable for his crimes by reporting him to law enforcement,” Detroit's FBI chief James Tarasca said after the sentencing Wednesday, saying Decker "hid behind the anonymity of the internet" to harm children "in the most reprehensible of ways."

Added U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison: “This offender terrorized and tortured minors to obtain sexually explicit images from them. This significant sentence shows that we will continue to work to protect the most vulnerable and to make the Internet a safer place for our children.”

The federal prosecutor who handled the case described Decker's crime as "among the most serious an individual can commit."

"Decker was not satisfied simply with obtaining images that aroused him, he also needed to humiliate and terrify the individual he obtained them from," Rawsthorne wrote in his sentencing memo, stressing the court "should treat this no differently than if Decker was in the same room threatening the victim and forcing her to engage in these acts."

"Decker engaged in a campaign of terror against a middle-school girl for his own sexual enjoyment," the prosecutor wrote. "The images that he demanded involved putting her in pain and humiliating her."

Decker's mental health issues

According to court records, Decker has mental health issues that have gone untreated. His family has repeatedly sought to get him treatment, records show, but Decker failed to take the medication that a doctor prescribed to him.

Instead, records show, Decker took several recreational drugs, which prosecutors say exacerbated his conditions.

In seeking a 15-year prison sentence, Decker's lawyer cited his client's mental health problems, and noted that the death of his grandmother and an injury that ended his athletic endeavors negatively impacted his life.

Prosecutors, who alleged that the defense was chalking this up to "a youthful error," argued that none of that justified Decker's actions.

"His failure to take prescribed medications and follow through with treatment is a characteristic that makes him more dangerous," prosecutors argued in court records, adding "Decker’s mental illness cannot fully explain his actions, as there are many individuals with similar conditions that do not devolve into a reign of terror."

And, prosecutors added, losing a "sense of identity or a loved one is not a road to the torture of others."

The prosecution also noted Decker's age when he committed his crimes. He was 19.

"Decker may have been young for a federal defendant when he committed this offense," the prosecutor wrote, "but this victim was markedly younger."

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

