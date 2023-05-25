Judge: Shuback to stand trial for homicide of Old Forge restaurateur Robert Baron

May 25—SCRANTON — The man accused of killing an Old Forge restaurant owner at the center of a high-profile missing person investigation will stand trial for homicide, a judge ordered.

Magisterial District Judge Terrence V. Gallagher found enough evidence exists against Justin Schuback to warrant a trial on all counts police brought against him in March for the 2017 killing of Robert Baron Sr.

The hearing lasted more than four hours and included the testimony of seven people.

Lackawanna County Detective Sheryl Turner testified investigators reviewed Schuback's phone records and found on Jan. 24, 2017 — the day before Baron was last seen — he had searched topics related to robberies.

Under questioning by Deputy District Attorney Sara Varela, Turner said Schuback's search history included inquires on successful bank robberies and how to get away with robbery.

The disclosure prompted an objection from Schuback's defense attorneys, Bernard Brown and Jordan Leonard.

Verela said the searches speak to Schuback's "state of mind."

The hearing featured an array of witnesses from law enforcement and those who know Schuback.

Investigators reported finding skeletal remains in March they said belonged to Baron. Schuback was arrested soon after.

Trooper James Hitchcock, who processed Baron's restaurant, Ghigiarelli's, after his disappearance testified he found blood in several rooms in the restaurant and a tooth in a utility sink. Attempts at a clean-up were evident, he testified.

Photos of the restaurant showing where he found blood accompanied his testimony.

"Is it fair to say there's blood throughout the restaurant?" asked Varela.

"Yes, ma'am," Hitchcock testified.

Check back for updates.

