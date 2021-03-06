Judge sides against grower in lawsuit over Williams hemp raid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Morgan, Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 6—A federal judge has determined that the search warrant behind a Williams raid was lawfully served, dealing a major blow to a lawsuit filed by a Josephine County hemp grower who alleges that police in two counties seized and destroyed two tons of legal hemp rather than pot.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Clarke acknowledged that Oregonized Hemp Co. LLC of Grants Pass and owner Justin Pitts are "understandably frustrated with the actions of law enforcement in this case," but Clarke did not find any constitutional violations.

"If the allegations are true, plaintiffs (Pitts and Oregonized Hemp Co.) have suffered a large economic loss due to the destruction of their industrial hemp, which law enforcement misidentified as marijuana," Clarke wrote in his findings filed Feb. 26, in U.S. District Court in Medford. "However, the court struggles to ascertain a constitutional violation in this case."

Pitts filed his $2.5 million federal lawsuitagainst Josephine and Jackson counties and a Medford police detective alleging they each had a role in constitutional and civil rights violations surrounding an April 22 raid at a warehouse leased by the Grants Pass hemp company in the 1100 block of Panther Gulch Road, Williams.

Pitts' allegations included claims that the warrant lacked a judge's signature, and that law enforcement serving the warrant ignored employee protests that the plant material they were seizing was legal industrial hemp with THC concentrations at or below .03 percent.

The search warrant specifically targeted "items related to the illegal possession, manufacture or delivery of marijuana."

The warrant later called for the destruction of pounds of plant material seized, Josephine County Circuit Court records show. No criminal charges were ever filed against Pitts in the raid.

In Clarke's findings, which will be reviewed by another judge along with any future motions and countermotions in the suit, the magistrate judge determined that the warrant was valid under Oregon and federal law.

Pitts claimed that the search warrant did not include a judge's name stamp, did not identify the person requesting the warrant and did not contain evidence of probable cause in the search warrant.

Clarke states that those claims don't rise to the level of a constitutional rights violation because it was authorized by a judge who heard the evidence before granting the search warrant.

"Oregon law does not require a search warrant to name the applicant or contain evidence supporting probable cause," Clarke wrote. "This information should be presented to the judge authorizing the warrant, but it is not required to be attached to the warrant at the time of execution."

According to a September Josephine County filing and an earlier news report, what sparked the Williams raid was information from an unnamed informant who told Medford police Det. Chris Dode about a lab in the warehouse that the informant reportedly witnessed making two liters of distilled marijuana concentrate.

Dode determined that the warehouse was "not approved or registered for either marijuana or hemp production as required under Oregon law," according to Clarke.

Clarke further stated that Pitts failed to cite any legal precedent that "officers must heed claims of innocence given by suspects at the scene of a warrant's execution."

"Based on the warrant and affidavit, it would have been reasonable for officers executing the warrant to believe that any cannabis cultivation on the premises was unlawful regardless of whether the cannabis was hemp or marijuana," Clarke wrote.

According to the search warrant report filed in Josephine County Circuit Court, the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team, Oregon State Police and Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team seized roughly 10,000 pounds of plants that authorities suspected to be marijuana and "approximately 50,000 liters (4,000 pounds) of liquid cannabinoid products."

One day after the search, 8,980 pounds of suspected marijuana and 318.7 pounds of suspected marijuana distillate in glass Mason jars were destroyed by a judge's order at Dode's request.

Josephine County's lawyer, Molly Silver, sought the county to be dismissed in the case by arguing that Josephine County sheriff's deputies shouldn't be liable "for the actions of Jackson County officers and a Medford police detective," according to a September filing.

Clarke sided against the request for Josephine County to be outright dismissed because the claims are still pending against Jackson County and the city of Medford. Clarke stated that "in the interests of judicial efficiency and fairness to the plaintiffs, the litigation should not be splintered into two different courts."

Clarke recommended that Pitts and his lawyer, Ross Day of Portland, be granted time to refile an amended lawsuit based on the findings.

All parties have until March 30 to file objections to Clarke's findings, according to court records Friday.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk would have paid $4.6 billion in 2020 under Warren's wealth tax proposal, data shows

    Warren's proposed "ultra-millionaire" tax would apply a 3% tax on individual net worth above $1 billion. Musk was worth more than $150 billion at the end of 2020.

  • Ivory Coast votes for parliament as Ouattara opponents join forces

    Ivory Coast voted on Saturday in a legislative election, with President Alassane Ouattara's allies facing a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors. The poll comes only months after Ouattara won a third term in an election marred by unrest that killed at least 85 people, the country's worst violence since a 2010-2011 civil war. After boycotting the presidential election in October to protest Ouattara's decision to seek a third term, the parties of former presidents Henri Konan Bedie and Laurent Gbagbo are fielding parliamentary candidates on joint lists.

  • Egypt's president el-Sissi visits Sudan amid rapprochement

    Egypt’s president visited Sudan on Saturday, his first visit to the country since a popular uprising led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi landed at Khartoum international airport and headed to a meeting with Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, at the presidential palace. El-Sissi also met with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagal, deputy head of the sovereign council.

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • US demands Myanmar release detained journalists, protesters

    The Biden administration stepped up its condemnation of the coup in Myanmar on Thursday, demanding that military authorities stop their brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters and release demonstrators and journalists who have been detained. The White House called the situation, including the arrest of an Associated Press journalist, “troubling” and of “great concern.” The State Department said it’s working with other countries to send a unified message to the military that its actions are unacceptable and will be met with consequences.

  • Texas power manager ERCOT overcharged companies by $16bn, threatening market stability

    The pricing error may push ‘the entire market to the brink of collapse’ according to energy experts

  • Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday, in a bid to push forward peace talks with the Taliban, that his government was ready to discuss holding fresh elections, insisting that any new government should emerge through the democratic process. "Transfer of power through elections is a non-negotiable principle for us," Ghani told lawmakers at the opening of parliament session in Kabul. President Ghani met U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul during the past week to discuss ways to inject momentum in the stalled peace negotiations with Taliban representatives being held in Qatar.

  • ‘People need the help now’: Senate at standstill over coronavirus relief as Biden makes final plea for passage

    Senators pause debate over $1.9 trillion plan amid disarray over Republicans’ 11th hour objections to unemployment aid

  • Report finds obesity major factor in COVID-19 deaths

    The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, a worldwide study found on Thursday (March 4).With coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight.The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.Olivia Barata Cavalcanti is a doctor and director of science and programs at the World Obesity Federation.''So this is not exactly surprising. The surprising part is that governments haven't really acted on obesity until now. So now we have this perfect storm of an obesity pandemic and COVID-19 pandemic."The study analyzed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity.Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.The report found that in the U.S. and Britain, for example, both COVID-19 death rates and obesity levels were among the highest.John Wilding is a professor of medicine at Britain's University of Liverpool and president of the World Obesity Federation."I think it's really important that countries around the world work together to put into place systematic approaches to both prevent and treat obesity. This means making changes to food systems, transport systems and providing good healthcare options for people living with obesity so that they can access effective interventions."Wilding says obesity should be recognized as a key COVID-19 health risk and taken into account in vaccination plans.

  • Disney World guests with COVID rage spit and yell at resort staff trying to enforce safety guidelines, report says

    Employees of Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort told the Orlando Sentinel about the harassment workers face when trying to enforce mask-wearing.

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • Cuomo skipped sexual harassment training - that he himself mandated - by having a staffer complete it for him, accuser says

    When asked by a reporter Wednesday if he had taken the sexual harassment training, Cuomo said, "Short answer is yes."

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A handful of QAnon followers flew all the way from California to DC in hopes of watching Trump's March 4 'inauguration'

    March 4 had become a highly anticipated date for followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, who believed it was the day Trump would return to power.

  • The Wall Street Journal ridicules Trump in public feud after the paper questioned his usefulness to the Republican Party

    Wall Street Journal's editorial board suggests Trump needs therapy to get over his election failure, following a broadside from the former president.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

    An anonymous source who is familiar with an FBI cellphone data report says there was communication between the two.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover just went for its first drive on Mars, then spotted its own wheel tracks in the dirt

    Perseverance's six-wheel drive leaves quite an imprint in its path. Those wheels are ready to carry the rover over an ancient river delta.