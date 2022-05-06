Judge sides with city, county in wrongful death lawsuit

May 6—A judge sided with the city of Frederick and Frederick County in a wrongful death lawsuit brought against the entities after a 2019 incident at the Great Frederick Fair.

The family of John Marvin Weed Jr., 59, of Mount Airy, filed the lawsuit in September 2021 after Weed's death. The suit also names as defendants Wade Ross Taylor, the father of the two teen boys who pleaded guilty in the incident; the Great Frederick Fair Inc. and the company that reportedly provided security at the fair, Deanovich & Associates Inc.

Weed's family alleged in the lawsuit that the city, county, fair and security company failed to plan ahead, implement proper security measures or respond in a timely manner to prevent Weed's death. He died after being punched in the head repeatedly at the fair, according to the lawsuit. A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty in 2020 to involuntary manslaughter in the incident and his 16-year-old brother pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. They were prosecuted as juveniles.

In civil court April 13, attorneys representing the county and city argued as to why their clients should not be held responsible. Judge Julie Stevenson Solt issued her opinion and order on the matter April 22, according to court records.

Solt wrote in her opinion that governmental immunity applies.

"The Complaint alleges negligence against Defendant City of Frederick and Defendant Frederick County with relation to their law enforcement/EMS response services at The Great Frederick Fair," Solt wrote. "Law enforcement and the police power is fundamentally a governmental function."

The city showed in court filings that Frederick Police Department was not contracted to provide services at the fair the day the incident occurred, Sept. 20, 2019, Solt wrote.

Regarding the county's emergency medical services, Solt wrote that even if the allegations in the lawsuit are proven, governmental immunity still applies.

"EMS workers employed by the County enjoy immunity when providing medical care, provided the act or omission is not one of gross negligence," Solt wrote.

Cole Sullivan, the attorney representing the Weed family, alleged in court April 13 that county-run emergency services took 45 minutes to find John Weed at the fairgrounds after he was struck.

Solt granted the county's motion to dismiss the two counts lodged against it. She also granted the city's motion for summary judgment, effectively excusing the city from the lawsuit.

Sullivan in an email Thursday wrote that he plans to amend the lawsuit to address the matters the judge raised in her April 22 order. It will be filed Monday, he said. Sullivan added that the plaintiffs will not dispute the judge's ruling regarding city police not being hired for the fair. The complainant gets 15 days within Solt's order to amend the lawsuit.

Scott Hartinger, the attorney representing the city, in an email Thursday said his client did not have a comment to offer. Daniel Scapardine, counsel for the county, said on the phone Thursday that the judge's written opinion speaks for itself.

The lawsuit still seeks monetary relief from the Great Frederick Fair Inc., the security company and father of the two teens.

