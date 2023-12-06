Judge sides with city in wrongful termination suit in Naples. Here's what to know

A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Naples in a civil lawsuit brought by a former employee, who claimed he wrongfully lost his job after filing ethical and criminal complaints against the mayor.

In the suit, Brian Dye alleged the city fired him because of his disclosures and complaints about alleged mismanagement, malfeasance and neglect against Mayor Teresa Heitmann and other council members, which constituted "statutorily protected activity," under the state's whistleblower laws.

He filed formal complaints with the Florida Commission on Ethics and law enforcement.

Less than a year after filing the complaints, he claims the city let him go on April 6, 2022, after falsely labeling him as a "security risk."

At the time, he served as the city's technology services director.

Instead of investigating his complaints, shared with his supervisor and others, Dye alleged the city retaliated against him, "substantially and significantly" damaging his "career path" by forcing him out.

He demanded a jury trial, and sought damages, including backpay and other benefits.

Now, he could be faced with paying the city's attorneys' fees and other legal costs.

In an email, Benjamin Yormak, Dye's attorney, based in Bonita Springs, said his client isn't giving up on the legal fight, however.

"We anticipate filing an appeal shortly," he said, declining to comment further, until then.

A long-time employee, Dye began working for the city in October 2013, and moved up the ranks.

In granting the city's motion for summary judgment, Collier Circuit Judge Lauren Brodie agreed with arguments that it "took no retaliatory action" against Dye.

In its motion, the city asserted it shouldn't be liable for damages when Dye "took it upon himself to look for work, apply, interview and accept a more desirable position somewhere else."

According to the city, Dye became "interested" in other job opportunities long before lodging his whistleblower complaints and before voluntarily resigning to take his "dream job" with the city of Sanibel as its "GIS manager." He still has that job.

The city stated that Dye suffered "more in his dreams" than in reality, and that he failed to show that his boss, a previous city manager, had any intentions of firing him, or had even threatened it.

In his suit, Dye said he feared the mayor would order his firing when he refused to follow her orders out of concern of breaking the law or going to jail. He said he asked to be reassigned, citing a "hostile work environment," but his request was denied.

In his answer to the city's motion for summary judgment, he said it had become clear that the city was "seeking to do away" with his position after his complaints stirred ire.

"Despite knowing that additional staff was needed" for his department, he said, the city "opted to freeze funding for it" and refused to provide him with the resources necessary to carry out his job duties, in an attempt to fabricate a reason to fire him, or to frustrate him to the point that he'd be forced to resign.

The accusations Dye made against the mayor in his lawsuit closely mirror those he listed in his complaint to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

In a text, Heitmann said the outcome of the suit "indirectly provides perspective to the ethics complaint," which she has characterized as a "bunch of untruths."

"Unfortunately, I have not had the opportunity to clear my name," she said. "Two-and-a-half years later, and I'm still looking forward to putting this behind me."

Teresa Heitmann, Mayor, Naples

In an email, Kylie Mason, with the Florida Attorney General's Office, said an evidentiary hearing before an administrative law judge has not been set "at this time." That would be the next step, unless there's a settlement in the case.

In his seven-page complaint, Dye accused Heitmann of multiple ethical missteps and violations − from asking him to destroy public records and break Sunshine Laws to tapping into city resources and funds for the benefit of herself and a close friend to get "justice" after their personal phones and computers allegedly got hacked by the city's former law firm and others.

In a closed session a little over a year ago, the ethics commission found "probable cause" the mayor:

·Misused her position when attempting to "steer city employees and city resources to investigate non-city related matters" to the benefit of herself and a friend

⋅Failed to disclose a gift of legal services valued in excess of $100 as required by law

The commission, however, did not find that Heitmann violated a Florida constitutional amendment "prohibiting abuse of office to obtain a disproportionate benefit."

To do so, it would have needed to determine a "wrongful intent" to gain a special benefit "inconsistent with the proper performance" of her public duties.

As for the criminal complaint, it has been resolved.

Ultimately, it got referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which found the mayor's actions "were not criminal enough to warrant their attention, as the most they could prosecute her for was a second degree-misdemeanor," according to Dye.

The law enforcement agency told him to bring his concerns to the state ethics commission, so he did.

