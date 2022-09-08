Judge sides with Pottsville woman on counterclaim related to keeping animals

Sep. 8—POTTSVILLE — A hearing on citations against a city woman for having chickens on her property was continued Wednesday after the judge ruled in favor of a counterclaim she filed against the city.

Magisterial District Judge James K. Reiley ruled Wednesday to deny a motion from city solicitor Tim Pellish to quash subpoenas filed by Laura Kryzanowski, of 321 W. Laurel Blvd.

Kryzanowski, 72, filed the 30-page counterclaim on Aug. 19.

In the claim, she asks for damages and to subpoena City Administrator Thomas A. Palamar, Health Officer Vincent Alessi, Code Enforcement Officer Justin Trefsger, Councilwoman Dottie Botto and Councilman Mark Atkinson for information related to citations she was issued for keeping chickens on her property and a neighboring property.

Kryzanowski is representing herself in the case.

In her claim, she argues officials are selectively enforcing city code in some matters, such as citing her for having rabbits and chickens, and not in others, such as not citing a nearby building for codes violations.

In his motion to quash the subpoenas, filed Aug. 26, Pellish argued the information Kryzanowski requested was overly broad and not relevant to the charges.

Pottsville police Officer Timothy Youse charged Kryzanowski with summary criminal trespass on April 28 for entering a building at 327 W. Laurel Blvd. owned by Dennis Lehman, to allow chickens to roam there.

Lehman and Trefsger were also in court Wednesday.

Trefsger had charged Kryzanowski on April 29 with summary littering, scattering rubbish or dumping-improper disposal on vacant or other prohibited property, keeping certain prohibited animals, failure to clean up animal fecal matter, cleanup of nuisance/animal fecal matter and permitting animals to trespass.

In his citations, Trefsger said Kryzanowski had her chickens in pens in her backyard and kitchen and they were allowed to roam onto a neighboring property without that owner's permission.

There was straw and excrement on the floor, which he said has to be cleaned within 24 hours, and animal waste was thrown onto the neighboring property at 327 W. Laurel Blvd.

Trefsger also said fowl isn't permitted in the city.

Kryzanowski is facing a total of $1,032 in fines from the six citations.

In the 20-minute hearing that included tense exchanges, Pellish renewed his motion to quash the subpoenas, and called them an attack on city council.

Kryzanowski objected, stating everyone is required to follow city code but that officials were enforcing it selectively.

"The code is arbitrary and capriciously enforced," she said.

Kryzanowski said officials enforce the code in a manner that will "nail you on one thing but let you get away with others."

She added officials "don't want the whole truth" out about how codes are selectively enforced, an argument Pellish said was irrelevant.

Reiley said in his ruling that Kryzanowski's subpoenas could continue, adding Pellish has a right to appeal the decision.

The hearings on the citations were continued, he said, to give time for the appeal.

Following the hearing, Pellish said he "totally disagrees" with the decision, adding that issuing subpoenas for a summary citation isn't within the scope of the citations.

He said he plans to appeal in Schuylkill County Court.

Contacted Wednesday afternoon, Kryzanowski agreed the issue belongs in a higher court and asserted her case would demonstrate the city "operates in an arbitrary and capricious manner."

"They randomly pick and choose what they will enforce," she said. "They are saying only some people can be cited."

