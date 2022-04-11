Judge signals sympathy to challenge to Marjorie Taylor Greene's candidacy

Marjorie Taylor Greene. Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday indicated she might allow a Jan. 6-related constitutional challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) candidacy to proceed, Insider reported.

The suit argues that Greene should be disqualified for running for office due to her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Greene "aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power," the challengers claim in their suit, "disqualifying her from serving as a Member of Congress under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and rendering her ineligible under state and federal law to be a candidate for such office."

According to the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, lawmakers are prohibited from returning to elected positions if they supported an insurrection. Challengers claim Greene is therefore unable to run for re-election because she allegedly "planned with protest organizers and 'encouraged' the violence that disrupted the Electoral College certification" on Jan. 6, CNN reports.

Federal Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia said Friday she had "significant questions and concerns" about a recent ruling in a similar challenge against firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), and will likely this week issue a ruling as to whether or not the challenge against Greene can proceed, CNN noted.

James Bopp Jr., Greene's lawyer, claims the suit being brought against her is "50 pages of newspaper articles, hearsay and political hyperbole," per CNN. The Georgia Republican is not an insurrectionist and was not involved in planning the Jan. 6 protests, her lawyers and a spokesperson claim.

Totenberg's decision is expected around the same time a Georgia state judge plans to "hold a hearing to address whether Greene engaged in or aided the insurrection and if that disqualifies her from office," Insider reported.

