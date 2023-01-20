Judge signs amended gag order in Kohberger case

Jan. 20—The Latah County Magistrate Judge on Wednesday signed an amended nondissemination order, or gag order, expanding the scope of who is prohibited from talking to the public and the media about the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The initial gag order signed Jan. 3 prohibited any investigators, law enforcement personnel and attorneys involved in the case from making public statements about it.

The amended gag order now specifies that attorneys representing the victims, victims' families and any witnesses in the case are also prohibited from speaking to the public about it.

The amended order explains that these rules are necessary to protect the right to a fair trial for all parties involved.

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the case, is scheduled to have a preliminary appearance June 26 in Latah County Magistrate Court.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder charges for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in a residence on King Road in Moscow.