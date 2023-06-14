Judge signs off on mental evaluation for murder suspect who escaped SC jail

A man who escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center this weekend appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

Emanuel Bedford, who’s accused of kidnapping and murdering Pageland mother Deidre Reid, was in jail awaiting trial.

Reporter Tina Terry has covered the case since 2021. She was in the courtroom Wednesday morning, where she saw Bedford being pushed into the room in a wheelchair. He seemed to have been hurt when he crawled through a window and escaped from the jail.

In court, Terry could see that Bedford had bandages on his arm and foot. He sat quietly in court as the Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond talked about his recent jailbreak.

Redmond said his office had worked to move Bedford to a more secure state facility for many reasons, but he said new rules required a mental evaluation. Before a judge could sign off on that evaluation, Bedford broke out of jail.

In court Wednesday, the judge agreed to giving Bedford that mental health evaluation. Once complete, and if accepted by the Department of Corrections, Bedford would be moved to a state facility.

>> Terry is asking what happens in the meantime and how officials will ensure he does not break out again.

