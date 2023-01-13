Judge will sort out labor dispute at Knoxville Starbucks that unionized

A judge will sort out the ongoing labor dispute between newly unionized workers at a Knoxville Starbucks and their parent company after the National Labor Relations Board consolidated two cases and set an April hearing.

The hearing comes after the NLRB this week issued a complaint against Starbucks over allegations of unfair labor practices in Knoxville.

The union has filed multiple complaints since December 2021 that include allegations of retaliation, refusal to bargain and coercive actions and statements. Eight of those complaints remain open, according to the NLRB website. Starbucks, in return, has filed two cases against Workers United, alleging bad faith and refusal to bargain.

After a charge is brought against an employer, National Labor Relations Board representatives open an investigation, Workers United attorney Michael Schoenfeld told Knox News.

If the board finds there is merit to the charge, it will issue a complaint of its own and schedule a hearing, the NLRB says. When the NLRB issues a complaint, it in essence becomes the advocate for the party who initiated the complaint, in this case the union representing the Knoxville Starbucks employees.

Starbucks media relations representatives did not return a call from Knox News.

What are the allegations against Starbucks?

The NLRB complaint against the Knoxville Starbucks says workers at the Merchant Drive store were "implicitly threatened with unspecified reprisals" by store managers and were accused of being disloyal for participating in or supporting union activity. Merchant Drive Starbucks workers voted to unionize in April.

"A lot of it was just like ... you don't really care about your job and this job like you need to, you should just leave," said Maggie Carter, a barista at the Merchant Drive store at the the forefront of the unionization drive.

"(They were) doing everything they can to cause division and stifling (us), trying to interrupt communications amongst partners in order to calm the threat of organizing."

The complaint says managers disciplined and then fired Elliott McGee, a six-year employee and union leader at the store.

The complaint also says that, in July, the store changed its opening and closing hours without notice to the union even though hours of employment is a mandatory subject for collective bargaining.

Go deeper into the history of unions Can Starbucks union efforts prevail in historically hostile South?

What does the NLRB want from Starbucks?

The NLRB is seeking reinstatement of McGee with back pay, in addition to removing from her personnel file references to her firing. It is asking Starbucks managers to post a notice explaining employee rights, as well as schedule a storewide meeting where the notice is to be read aloud.

A hearing will take place in front of an NLRB administrative judge April 13 at the John J. Duncan Federal Building in Knoxville.

