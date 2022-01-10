Judge sorting out what jury can hear in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s upcoming tax trial

A judge is holding a hearing Monday to decide whether a jury will hear evidence at Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s upcoming trial that the alderman paid taxes he owed to the Internal Revenue Service around the time he learned he was under federal investigation.

Thompson, 51, the 11th Ward alderman since 2015, was charged in April in a seven-count indictment with filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans and other payments he’d received from Washington Federal Bank for Savings, a clout-heavy bank in the Daley family’s Bridgeport neighborhood that collapsed in 2017.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 4 at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse — the first criminal trial for a sitting Chicago alderman in three decades.

Thompson’s attorneys want the jury to hear that he decided to amend his tax returns before he knew he was under investigation. In a court filing last year, attorney Chris Gair said Thompson was prompted to make the change after discussions with his accountant in November 2018 about mortgage deductions he might not have been entitled to.

“Mr. Thompson spoke with his accountant the next week, which is when he learned he had taken the mortgage interest deductions in the first place, and the two decided at that time to file amended returns once receiving additional tax documentation from (the lender) at tax time,” Gair wrote.

Prosecutors, however, argue the decision to amend his tax returns occurred occurred after he was interviewed by special agents at his home on Dec. 3, 2018.

At the center of the issue is the case against former Chicago alderman and Cook County Commissioner William Beavers, who was convicted a decade ago of failing to pay taxes on hundreds of thousands of dollars he took out of his campaign fund and used for gambling and other personal expenses.

A jury convicted Beavers on all counts. On appeal, his attorneys argued the court should have allowed them to present evidence that Beavers had made efforts to pay the taxes and reimburse his campaign coffers before he was charged. The move, they said, would have demonstrated to the jury Beavers’ “good faith and lack of intent to file fraudulent tax returns in the first place.”

Story continues

The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals disagreed, however, siding with prosecutors’ argument that the only thing that mattered was Beavers’ state of mind at the time he made the fraudulent filings.

Beavers was sentenced to six months in federal prison.

Ironically, Beavers had also repeatedly accused federal investigators of going after him because he refused to wear a wire on fellow county Commissioner John Daley, who is Thompson’s uncle and the brother of the former mayor.

Now, nearly 10 years later, U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama has to decide whether the appellate ruling in Beavers’ case is the controlling law in the charges against Thompson.

The hearing is expected to offer a preview of some of the evidence that will presented to the jury next month. Prosecutors have said the trial was expected to last about seven days.

Washington Federal’s collapse has also led to federal charges against a number of the bank’s executives and former customers alleging a multiyear, $31 million embezzlement scheme that preceded the institution’s failure.

In December, a superseding indictment charged William Mahon, a top official with the city’s Streets and Sanitation Department, with willfully filing false tax returns.

Thompson, meanwhile, has denied wrongdoing. In a statement after the indictment was announced, Thompson said his “conscience was clear” and that he’s paid the back taxes owed and repaid the rest of the loan in question.

“I did not commit any crime, I am innocent and I will prove it at trial,” the statement said. “The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100% dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.”

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com