Judge ‘spent hours’ looking at phone during trial over murdered toddler

A judge in Oklahoma has been criticised for repeatedly looking at her phone during a mother’s harrowing testimony about the murder of her toddler.

Traci Soderstrom, the Lincoln County District Judge, appeared to be texting and scrolling through social media during court proceedings in security footage obtained by a local newspaper.

Judge Soderstrom’s actions came during the murder trial of Khristian Tyler Martzall, accused of killing Braxton Danker, his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

For minutes at a time, she appeared to send messages on her phone during jury selection, opening statements and testimony.

At one point, Judge Soderstrom, 50, also took time to search for a GIF, according to the security video obtained by The Oklahoman.

Adam Panter, the District Attorney, said the footage from the trial – which began in Chandler, about 45 miles north east of Oklahoma City, last month – was “shocking”.

He said he reviewed the footage after getting a tip from a courthouse staffer and found the judge “spent hours of the trial” texting and scrolling on her cell phone.

“It is both shocking and disappointing,” he told The Oklahoman. “Jurors are banned from using cellphones in the courtroom during trials because we expect them to give their full time and attention to the evidence being presented.

“I would expect and hope the court would hold itself to the same standard required of the jurors, regardless of the type of case.”

The Oklahoma Council on Judicial Complaints has been given the footage, according to local sheriff Charlie Dougherty. The agency reviews potential judicial misconduct.

However Taylor Henderson, the council’s director, said the agency could not comment on whether or not it is conducting an investigation.

Judge Soderstrom was sworn in on Jan 9 after being elected in November. Her four-year term expires in January 2027. She declined to comment to The Oklahoman because the verdict in the trial could still be appealed.

Martzall was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the toddler’s death.

