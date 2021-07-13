Judge: State must reconsider Carver's medical parole

Jul. 13—BEVERLY — A judge has ordered the head of the Department of Correction to watch video of a confrontation last year between James Carver and correctional officers and then reconsider her past denial of medical parole.

In a ruling Friday, Salem Superior Court Judge Janice Howe said that while it may be up to Commissioner Carol Mici to determine what to consider in deciding on medical parole, "it is difficult to understand how video evidence of the incident would not also be relevant" given that Mici cited the June 2020 confrontation in her denial.

Carver, 57, is serving 15 concurrent life terms for murder, in the deaths of 15 residents and guests at the Elliott Chambers rooming house in Beverly in 1984. The victims ranged from a 9-year-old boy to elderly tenants.

But the young man who was convicted of setting the fire is now middle-aged with a litany of serious health conditions that, his lawyer says, have left him debilitated and forced to use a wheelchair.

State officials say Carver is not terminally ill, however, and still could pose a risk to society, noting that he is able to transfer between the wheelchair and his bed.

They also cited the June 21 incident at MCI Shirley as evidence that he might pose a threat.

But Mici based her decision on reports prepared by DOC employees and not on the video itself, which came to light only after she had twice denied the request for parole. Reports described Carver as fighting back and throwing a watch at officers, while Carver's attorney, Sharon Sullivan-Puccini, has argued that the video shows a weakened Carver easily overcome by officers.

"The video of the incident itself is the best evidence, and instead of relying on reports of others, the commissioner should view it herself to make an independent assessment of the events in question," Howe wrote. "This is so, especially where Carver asserts that the video contradicts other accounts of the incident."

Story continues

Howe also suggested that Mici's failure to consider the video "could impact the court's analysis of the merits of Carver's complaint" in future hearings on the appeal.

In an email, Sullivan-Puccini said she is pleased that the judge is remanding the case to the commissioner.

"Mr. Carver and all petitioners should have a fair opportunity to have their petitions considered, which is what our Legislature intended when they passed the medical parole statute," she said. "This is what I requested when I filed the motion, and the court agreed."

A spokesman for the Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the ruling.

Carver was convicted in 1989, following a trial where prosecutors argued that the motive was jealousy toward a resident who was dating Carver's ex-girlfriend. Since his conviction, Carver has pursued motions for a new trial and multiple appeals, insisting that he is not the person who set the fire and naming other potential culprits in some of those filings.

That refusal to admit to any responsibility for the fire was part of the reason the Essex District Attorney's office has opposed medical parole for Carver. They noted in a letter to the Department of Correction that Carver has already passed up opportunities to apply for traditional parole despite becoming eligible several years ago.

The medical parole law has come under scrutiny both for instances where it was used, some critics say, as a way of hiding the extent of COVID-19 deaths in state prison facilities, and in other cases where it was granted to high-profile prisoners.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.