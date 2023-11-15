Judge: Steele can't remain free while appeal is pending

Nov. 15—A federal judge has refused to allow a Thomasville woman to remain out of prison while waiting for an appellate court to hear and decide on the appeal of her conviction on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In order to get a stay, a defendant must show that the appeal will raise "a substantial question of law or fact" and is likely to be successful, Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote in an order filed Monday. But Mehta said that the attorney for Laura Lee Steele had not shown that.

Steele, 54, a former High Point Police Department officer, was convicted March 20 along with several other members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group on multiple federal charges, including several felonies. She was sentenced to one year plus one day in prison but has not yet been ordered to report to prison.

Steele's attorney, Peter Cooper, has filed a notice of appeal, but the appeal had not been filed as of Tuesday.

Cooper argued in his filing seeking for Steele to remain free that the appeal will deal with "the language of the statutes in these matters with respect to alleged conduct of defendants" for which judges have "been given little if any guidance by the Appellate branch."

But Mehta wrote that that was entirely too vague for him to know what issue actually will be taken up in the appeal.

And he wrote that Cooper, in a second filing last week, "identifies a wholly different issue for the first time: the 'jury shifting the burden of proof, and consequently violating 5th and 6th Amendment trial rights.' "

Cooper's second filing appears to refer to an issue he had raised unsuccessfully before Mehta in May about a juror at the Oath Keepers' trial who said in a news interview after the trial that she had "needed to hear" the defendants' side. Cooper had argued in May that the comment showed the juror put the burden of proof on the defense instead of on the prosecution.

Mehta rejected that argument at the time, but Cooper's second filing seemed to push the same argument.

"This is a matter of fundamental constitutional solemnity and if allowed to go unaddressed by the courts would constitute a monumental shift in 230 years of criminal jurisprudence regarding the unwavering, non-shifting, and absolute burden of proof upon the government in any criminal trial," he wrote.

In his order on Monday, Mehta wrote that Cooper did not "even attempt to articulate why the court's reasons for rejecting ... (his) argument will raise a 'close question' on appeal."

Mehta also said the issue is not unaddressed by the courts, which previously have held that a juror's post-trial comments cannot be used to upset jury verdicts.