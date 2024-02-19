Judge sticks by his guns in opposing Lake Ringgold

An administrative law judge in Austin appears to be sticking to his guns in recommending the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reject the city of Wichita Falls’ application to build Lake Ringgold in Clay County.

Following hearings in 2023, Judge Christiaan Siano found the city had not proved its case for needing the volume of water the lake would provide, failed show specifics on how the water would be used, and overestimated future population projections for the Wichita Falls area.

This illustration shows the proposed Lake Ringgold in northern Clay County.

He pointed to an email from City Manager Darron Leiker that stated Lake Ringgold would provide more water than the city could use, and that Wichita Falls would need to partner with another entity to justify the lake.

By law, Wichita Falls could file exceptions to the judge’s findings in hopes of changing his recommendation.

Opponents of the lake — including landowners who would lose their property, Clay County, the City of Henrietta, and several groups — also filed responses to the recommendation.

The city responded that arguments the reservoir would be too big was “a backdoor attempt” by opponents to introduce impermissible arguments, and the lake would be needed in the event of another drought similar to that of 2010-2015 when the city almost ran out of water with its existing population.

The city also accused Siano of “cherry picking a few words from the statute and regulations” in making his recommendations.

In his own response filed Thursday, Siano said the exceptions “largely raise issues that were fully considered and addressed.”

He made some minor corrections to his recommendation but concluded Wichita Falls did not “state or clearly set forth the amount of water to be used for each purpose” as required and failed to show its application of measures to maintain fish and wildlife habitats.

Siano did clarify one point in his recommendation. In his original finding he recommended the city be authorized for 9,110 acre-feet of water, which the city interpreted in its response as favoring a smaller reservoir.

In his latest filing, Siano said that volume would just be a water diversion right — not a reservoir.

In Texas, all surface water is owned by the state, and entities such as cities must apply for rights to develop and use it.

The next step is for the application to go to the full commission for a decision, likely this spring or early summer.

If the commission approves, the city would have to apply to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and may encounter lawsuits if it gets approval there, meaning the lake would be several years away from providing water to the city.

Lake Ringgold has been discussed as a possible water source for decades. The 2010-2015 drought prompted the city to begin the application process in 2017. Latest estimates on costs of building the reservoir were $442 million in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Judge sticks by his guns in opposing Lake Ringgold