Judge stops class action in YDC abuse that involved hundreds of people who said they were abused as children; lead plaintiff's case to move forward

May 27—The cases of hundreds of people who allege they were abused in state custody as children is too complicated for a class action suit, a Merrimack Superior Court judge wrote this week, dismissing much of a lawsuit against the state but allowing the lead plaintiff to keep pursuing the suit alone.

The case began when David Meehan reported physical abuse and near-daily sexual assaults when he was a teenager jailed at the Youth Development Center in Manchester, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office opened a criminal investigation, but Meehan and attorney Rus Rilee brought a civil lawsuit because they thought the criminal case was moving too slowly.

The criminal case picked up steam this spring, and 11 people have been charged with abuse of children in state custody at the Manchester facility and at a Concord facility between 1994 and 2007.

The state urges anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the Youth Development Center to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General's Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.

Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center. Crisis center advocates are available across New Hampshire to provide free and confidential support to anyone affected by sexual violence.

Rilee gathered some 300 people who allege abuse while they were children in state custody. Rilee aimed to have a "class" of people who suffered abuse to be certified as part of a class action lawsuit, but Judge John C. Kissinger of Merrimack Superior Court wrote in a decision this week that it would not be practical.

To sue the Department of Children, Youth and Families and other state agencies, Kissinger wrote, would mean the plaintiffs would have to prove for each case that the department and other state agencies could reasonably have predicted that the people they hired at the Youth Development Center and other department facilities were going to hurt children.

The judge also wrote that the plaintiffs had not identified dozens of people they alleged enabled the abuse, such as supervisors and nurses who they believe should have stopped the abuse.

Nearly all of the claims may also be beyond the statute of limitations, Kissinger wrote, which is three years for some of the counts.

Finally, the judge wrote, the defendants did not all suffer the same level of abuse. If the suit had been successful, it would be difficult to figure out how much of any monetary award for damages each person should get.

But Kissinger is allowing Meehan's case against the state to go forward. Meehan's claims are within the statute of limitations, Kissinger wrote, because it has been less than three years since he discovered that police never investigated his allegations, and since he came to believe abuse was systemic and covered up.