Judge Stops Kansas From Enforcing Abortion Waiting Period
A Kansas judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a 24-hour waiting period for abortions, ruling that the restriction and several others are unlikely to survive a trial next summer. As The Wichita Eagle reports, the ruling preserves for now Kansas’ status as an abortion access point for women in states with abortion bans. Kansas’ top court ruled in 2019 that the state constitution protects the right to abortion, and voters last year rejected an amendment that would have paved the way for a ban by the Republican-controlled legislature.