Judge strikes down Fresno developer’s lawsuit against city councilman for lack of evidence

Brianna Vaccari
·2 min read

A Fresno County Superior Court judge this week sided with Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias in issuing a tentative ruling that a lawsuit against Arias was without merit and imposed a chilling effect on free speech rights.

Cliff Tutelian, a downtown developer who owns The Grand Tower, sued Arias and the city of Fresno in September, alleging breach of contract, fraud and bribery. The allegations stem from a failed deal between Tutelian and the city to develop apartments and retail buildings. Tutelian blamed Arias for the project’s failure and sought $12.45 million in a claim for damages.

After Tutelian filed suit, attorneys representing Arias filed a motion to have Tutelian’s complaint struck down under anti-SLAPP laws. SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation.” These types of lawsuits are often used to silence criticism by racking up expensive legal proceedings to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights. California has strong anti-SLAPP protections.

In his tentative ruling, Judge D. Tyler Tharpe said Tutelian’s claims lacked evidence or merit.

“There is inadequate evidence that Arias lied when he represented that the city would negotiate in good faith with regards to the (exclusive negotiating agreement) extensions,” Tharpe wrote. “Plaintiff relies largely on innuendo and supposition to support his claims that the City Council’s actions in regards to the ENA were motivated by revenge for Tutelian spurning Arias’ demands for bribes.”

Tutelian told The Bee that he and his attorneys believe the judge erred in his ruling. He and his attorneys are discussing filing an appeal, he said.

Arias said in a statement that the ruling confirms his position.

“Since day one, I made it clear this claim was without merit and an attempt to intimidate the city and myself,” he said. “The tentative judgment confirms Tutelian’s claim lacks evidence, facts and merit. I am evaluating all options to ensure we shine a light on the facts and hold those responsible for using our judicial system to score political points and are held accountable.

“This coordinated effort to undermine the public’s trust in city government must be held accountable,” he said.

Tutelian says in the lawsuit that Arias demanded he “pay to play” in the form of a campaign contribution, and the city broke an exclusive negotiating agreement so he could develop an area just north of Fulton Street in downtown.

Arias denied demanding the campaign contribution or ever being alone with Tutelian. The city of Fresno no longer uses exclusive negotiating deals.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Global Chip Shortage Leaves New BMWs Without Access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    You hear it mentioned in car ads all the time: automobile purchases should reflect who you are, right down to the smallest detail. This is especially true when you are choosing a luxury vehicle. Those...

  • Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's All Face a Big Problem

    You can't blame the Noid for an issue that's affecting all the big pizza chains (and maybe your ability to get your favorite pizza).

  • U.S. judge says Musk recklessly tweeted that 'funding secured' for taking Tesla private

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A U.S. judge has determined that Elon Musk's 2018 tweets that funding had been secured to take electric car maker Tesla private was inaccurate and reckless, saying "there was nothing concrete" about financing from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund at that time. San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Edward Chen's pre-trial decision represented a major victory for investors in a lawsuit accusing the world's richest person of inflating stock prices by making false and misleading statements, causing billions of dollars in damages. Chen granted the shareholders summary judgment on the issue of whether Musk knowingly made false statements but declined to grant them summary judgment on the question of whether these statements actually impacted Tesla's share prices.

  • TikTok complains about daily 'scam' at office jobs: 'Literally been lied to my whole life'

    A woman has incited a debate on TikTok after complaining about unpaid lunch hours.

  • Shanghai's Covid-19 lockdown delivers another heavy blow to live-streamers, devastating ads and sales

    The six-week-long lockdown in Shanghai, along with a string of lockdowns in other cities in the surrounding Yangtze River Delta region, has dealt another heavy blow to the region's once-thriving live-streaming industry after being hit hard by a regulatory crackdown last year. Having been stuck at her Shanghai flat for 40 days straight, 27-year-old professional live-streamer Zhu Cancan said she has mostly given up the job for now. Zhu still sets a morning alarm, but not to get ready for work. She

  • ‘Pretty Much Homeless Now’: Colorado Nurse’s Life ‘Turned Upside Down’ After Wrongful Manslaughter Charge of 97-Year-Old Terminally-Ill Patient; Files Lawsuit Against Hospital

    A Black nurse alleges she was marginalized, isolated and stereotyped because of her race for the two years she worked at one of Colorado’s top […]

  • Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Bayer's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the administration before the high court, said in a court filing that Bayer's appeal should be rejected. Bayer shares on Wednesday plunged 6.3%, a loss of about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in market value, to their lowest in seven weeks at 0735 GMT as traders dismissed any likelihood of the company's case being heard.

  • Here's why gas prices are hitting record highs even as crude oil has fallen

    Given that 59% of gas prices come from the cost of crude, a 22% decline in oil should've translated to a 13% dip at the pump — but that didn't happen.

  • Minor league players, MLB reach settlement in minimum wage lawsuit

    Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

  • Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit

    Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

  • LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

    Yahoo Finance catches up with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman on how find career success post-pandemic.

  • Homeownership by Age 30 Is Dwindling by Generation — Factors Causing the Shift and What Needs To Change

    Evolving generational differences are having a big impact on homeownership and insurance usage in the U.S., with millennials and the youngest portion of Gen X experiencing significant delays in...

  • Five Rolls Royces And Dusty Buick Barn Finds

    The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains.

  • China’s Rains Promise Ample Hydropower in a New Blow to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rainfall sweeping across southern China is swelling reservoirs and promising ample hydropower generation that will further suppress coal demand already weakened by pandemic restrictions. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineSt

  • Coronavirus: China's drones fail to deploy during Shanghai lockdown as aerial delivery fleet grounded by tight airspace and flight rules

    Aerial delivery drones were conspicuously missing during Shanghai's month-long Covid-19 lockdown, even though 25 million residents in one of China's biggest population centres struggled for daily deliveries of fresh food and essential medical supplies. Once trumpeted as the "moon shot" in the world's largest e-commerce and delivery market - with the potential to fly a package or a meal box to a customer's doorstep - drones were mostly grounded by regulations and confined to discreet trials in lo

  • U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

    U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year. "We want to optimize our supply chain to its fullest," said John Morikis, chief executive of Sherwin Williams Co, describing to analysts last month how the Cleveland-based paint maker has started using its own trucks - a much costlier route than using third-party services - to get around bottlenecks in transport systems.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • This Rule of Thumb Can Help Determine How Much You'll Need in Retirement

    There's no one-approach-fits-all method when it comes to retirement savings. This rule of thumb can help determine how much you'll need in retirement. Retirement doesn't have to mean an abrupt lifestyle change -- especially if the cause is financial.

  • Wisconsin election investigation paused amid legal fights

    An investigation into the 2020 election in battleground Wisconsin will be paused while five lawsuits play out, and the former state Supreme Court justice leading it will be paid half as much going forward, the Assembly speaker said Wednesday. Gableman 's review was originally supposed to end in October, but Vos has granted extensions the latest of which was through April 30. Last month, under pressure from Donald Trump, Vos allowed the contract to go forward indefinitely.