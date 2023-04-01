Judge struggles to overcome impasse in Odraye Jones' resentencing trial

Apr. 1—JEFFERSON — With a deadline looming, the judge assigned to convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' new sentencing trial is frustrated at what appears to be an impasse.

Friday marked the fifth status conference regarding Jones' re-sentencing trial with no progress made towards either side asking for an extension of the May 16 deadline given by the appellate court last year.

Defense attorney John B. Juhasz Jr. said it's up to the state because it is seeking the death penalty. Ashtabula County Prosecutor, Colleen O'Toole, said she didn't ask for an extension because the state is "ready, willing and able to go forward" with the case.

Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder reminded O'Toole that the reason Jones was given the right to a new sentencing trial was because of ineffective counsel.

"The defense can't possibly be prepared and effectively defend their client in this time frame — the clock is running out," Schroeder said, noting the defense wants nine months to prepare.

"Oh, hell no!" Jones said. "They're already ineffective."

Schroeder reminded Jones that his outbursts are being recorded and could affect his decision whether to let him represent himself when the trial commences.

Jones then charged that Schroeder isn't going to let him represent himself.

"So, be real, be real," he said.

Moving on with the hearing, Schroeder ordered prosecutors and defense attorneys to submit briefs as to what's going to happen on May 16 if the deadline is not extended. The briefs are due in his office on April 7, he said.

Juhasz said he believes that without an extension, "the death penalty will be off the table."

Jones, now 46 and known as Malik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr. in the head with hollow-point bullets, killing him.

The appellate court found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys during the penalty phase of his trial. The court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing trial — to be held within 180 days, which falls on May 16.

Jones has made it clear throughout the process that he wants to represent himself.

"I'm not represented by these attorneys," he repeated at Friday's hearing, as he did at all previous hearings.

Schroeder then addressed the issue of Jones' competency, noting he received copies of the first exam.

Juhasz said he wants a second opinion on competency, but most doctors are very busy and it could take weeks.

O'Toole said the first competency exam showed Jones is competent.

"I'm not going through another evaluation," Jones said.

Schroeder said, "Mr. Jones ..."

"It's Akbar, homey," Jones said. "And it's frivolous. You all got one report."

Schroeder ignored Jones' statement, only saying that competency must be determined so the trial can move forward.

"I represent myself," Jones said.

The next status conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. April 13 in Schroeder's courtroom.