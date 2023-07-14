Judge suggests two sides discuss possible plea in Palm Coast child sexual battery case

Monserrate Teron, of Palm Coast, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old by an offender 18 or older and two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12.

A judge suggested that the prosecutor and defense discuss a possible plea deal of 15 years in prison before a Palm Coast man accused of sexual battery of a girl goes on trial for a second time later this month.

A jury deadlocked and could not reach a verdict at Monserrate Teron’s first trial in May before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. If convicted, Teron was facing life in prison.

Teron, 59, who lived on Edwin Lane, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years old by an offender 18 or older and two counts of sexual battery of a child under 12. The sexual battery counts carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison while the other charge is up to life in prison.

The girl testified at Teron’s first trial that Teron had her perform oral sex on him and that he had inappropriately touched her. The girl was visiting from Massachusetts and was 7 at the time.

Teron’s defense attorney, Harley Brook, said Teron was innocent and also said there were inconsistencies in the girl’s account.

Teron has been held without bond at the Flagler County jail since Jan. 11, 2023, according to the sheriff's office.

He appeared before the judge Friday for a hearing at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell. Teron, who in past testimony indicated he was a nurse and an Army veteran, was dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and was holding an envelope as he stood before the judge.

Palm Coast man arrested: Palm Coast man accused of molesting 9-year-old girl since she was about 6

Teron’s second trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on July 24.

Perkins asked attorneys if they had discussed possibly resolving the case before trial.

“I don’t think the defense has any interest in resolving the case, judge, is my understanding,” Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said.

She said she had made an offer and the judge said he thought it was 15 years. But Clark said her offer was always 25 years in prison.

“So, is it the state’s position that if the defense indicated they would take 15 years plus lifetime sex offender probation you would decline that?”

“Probably. I mean I would certainly discuss it with the family first because I don’t ever want to put a little kid through a sex trial more than once, at all really, if I don’t have to,” Clark said. “That would be a conversation I would have to have with the family.”

Ex-teacher held without bond: Judge cites danger to community, orders ex-teacher Arin Hankerd held without bond

Teron appeared to shake his head slightly as the two sides discussed a plea deal.

The judge said he was not trying to force anything, but asked Teron’s attorney, Brook, if there would be any interest in talking to his client about that.

Brook said the offer has been nothing but 25 years.

“I would like the opportunity to discuss the 15 years if for no other reason just to make sure that’s something that he would not want to consider,” Brook said. “So, yes I would like the opportunity to consider it with him.”

The judge said he understood there may be no interest in a plea deal.

"And again the response may be 'No' or 'Hell no' from either side and I get that,” Perkins said.

Perkins added: “We are polarized. Either it’s an acquittal or it’s a life in prison and I don’t get to say anything about either of those. So, my only influence in this case is now in that regard.”

Should the case go to trial, the judge and Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said 40 potential jurors will be needed from which to select the final panel.

If the jury is selected early enough, attorneys will present opening statements on July 24.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Judge suggests plea deal discussion in Palm Coast child sex battery case