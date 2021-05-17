A judge supported the charge against former officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
·2 min read
Kim Potter mugshot
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter poses for a mugshot at the Hennepin County Jail on April 14, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Handout

  • A judge found there was probable cause to support a manslaughter charge against ex-officer Kim Potter.

  • Potter was charged in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • The judge is aiming for a Dec. 6 trial date.

A judge found Monday there was probable cause to charge former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, clearing the way for a trial to proceed later this year.

Potter, who resigned from her job before she was arrested and released on $100,000 bail, appeared at a court hearing by Zoom from her lawyer's office.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu started Monday's hearing by sharing her condolences with the family of Wright, who was 20 years old.

Potter and another officer had stopped Wright for a routine traffic violation on April 11. They attempted to take Wright into custody when they discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Police body camera footage showed Wright broke free from the officers and entered the driver's side of his vehicle. An officer identified as Potter then drew her gun and shouted "Taser!" several times before Wright's vehicle began to pull away, when Potter exclaimed that she'd shot him.

Police have said Potter, who was on the force for 26 years, meant to draw and fire her stun gun rather than her pistol.

There were protests for several nights after Wright's killing.

Chu told the prosecution and defense that she'd like to aim for a December 6 trial date.

Potter's attorney Earl Gray - who also represents Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis officers charged in connection with George Floyd's murder - told the court that he's only received "limited" discovery so far. He did not provide evidence Monday contesting probable cause for the charges against Potter.

Gray also objected to audio and visual recording of the trial.

Under Minnesota law, second-degree manslaughter is defined as "culpable negligence" involving "an unreasonable risk" in which a person "consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another." A jury doesn't have to find that Potter intended to kill Wright, only that her disregard for safety resulted in his death.

If Potter is found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

