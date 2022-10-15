Judge suppresses one blood test in fatal DUI trial

Oct. 15—The judge presiding over the trial of Robert K. Garner threw out one of the two blood tests Garner took the day he was involved in a fatal car wreck that killed his passenger in rural Daviess County.

Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Tyler Gill ruled Garner, 23, could not voluntarily consent to a blood draw the morning of the Sept. 3, 2017, wreck that killed passenger Tyler Glover, 22. Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the vehicle Garner was driving left the road and overturned in a lake.

Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence.

Garner gave two blood samples at Owensboro Health, one at the request of law enforcement and the second at his request. Law enforcement later obtained the results of the test Garner requested, and Gill ruled those results can be used as evidence at trial.

With the test law enforcement requested, Garner was read a consent form that said, among other things, that a person who refused to participate in a blood draw could have his or her jail sentence doubled if later found guilty of DUI.

Steven Romines, one of Garner's attorneys, argued the law enforcement request for a blood sample was coerced because Garner knew he could face additional jail time if found guilty.

"If you are threatened with additional penalties, that consent is not knowing" and voluntary, Romines said.

Although the consent form Deputy Russ Day used when requesting the blood draw was valid in 2017, the state Supreme Court ruled two years later that a criminal penalty could not be increased against a person who refused to give a blood sample.

"I understand it was done before" the Supreme Court ruling, Romines said, but he stated the 2019 ruling still applies.

To the argument that law enforcement had enough probable cause to get a search warrant for Glover's blood, Romines said, "what they had wasn't enough" for a warrant.

After the law enforcement blood draw, Garner requested a test at his own expense. Romines argued prosecutors had overstepped when they got a search warrant to get all of Garner's medical records, including the blood test results.

Story continues

During Friday's hearing, Suzanne Mattingly Wagner, who was an emergency room physician's assistant at Owensboro Health the morning of the wreck, said she did an assessment of Garner after he requested medical treatment.

Garner reported pain in his lower back. Given that the wreck was a traumatic incident, Wagner said she began a treatment process that included a blood draw.

Garner did ask for the blood draw, Wagner said, but "the labs he requested would have been the ones I ordered anyway."

Romines argued the results of that blood test were the equivalent of expert defense reports and not subject to being seized by prosecutors. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Van Meter said prosecutors received the results when they got an order for all of Garner's medical records.

"They (the defense) have not produced any evidence that says, 'Commonwealth, you are not entitled to these' " records, Van Meter said.

Gill said, "My conclusion on the evidence is that blood draw would have been taken by the people at the hospital, even if Mr. Garner hadn't requested it."

While Gill allowed that blood test to be presented at trial, he threw out the test requested by law enforcement, saying the law required the test not be presented to the jury.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Daviess Circuit Court.