Judge suppresses testimony of sexual incident in Correa case

Oct. 5—Testimony about Sergio Correa's alleged sexual torture of homicide victim Janet Lindquist the night of her murder will not be allowed at his trial.

Judge Hunchu Kwak on Monday ruled on two motions brought forward last week in Correa's case, including an objection to any mention of testimony from his sister, Ruth Correa, about things her brother allegedly did and said to Janet Lindquist before her death that were sexual in nature. In the testimony, Ruth Correa said she recalled finding her brother in Janet Lindquist's bedroom the night of her murder, making her take off her underwear and making "disparaging" comments that were sexual in nature.

Attorneys for both sides referred to Correa's actions as the "torture" of Janet Lindquist, but Correa's defense attorneys argued that since Correa isn't facing any charges directly related to these actions, the testimony shouldn't be allowed in trial.

Correa's attorneys, public defenders Joseph Lopez and Corrie-Ann Mainville, called the testimony "highly inflammatory and highly emotional," while Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney, who is prosecuting the case, said it helped to tell the complete story of what happened on Dec. 20, 2017.

Correa, of Hartford, is charged with murder with special circumstances, home invasion, arson and other charges in connection to the deaths of Janet Lindquist, 61, Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and their 21-year-old son Matthew on that date.

Kwak also ruled that the court would allow evidence to be entered during the trial about a gas can and knives that were found in a car Correa used 10 days after the murders.

Attorneys said last week that the items had no DNA evidence connecting them to the crimes, but Carney argued there was evidence and testimony that both a gas can and knives were used to commit the murders and arson. Mainville had questioned the relevancy of the fact that these items were found in her client's car and called the evidence "highly prejudicial."

Over the course of several hours Monday the court heard testimony from two FBI experts, one from New Haven and one from Quantico, Va., about Correa's iPhone. Attorneys questioned the experts about the chain of custody of the phone, how it was unlocked and a reported white screen that appeared during the process of unlocking the phone and retrieving data.

Correa's attorneys argue that his phone was illegally seized and are asking for more information about where the phone went, who handled it and what was done to it.

FBI Special Agent Brian Cooney, an expert in extracting data from cellphones, explained the process of using a software called GrayKey Forensic Software to unlock Correa's phone and download data such as text messages. He explained the first step of the process as "cutting the lock" on the phone and compared it to gaining access to a locked storage unit by trying every key or breaking it open.

Emanuel Hatzikostas, a digital forensic examiner, was also questioned about his attempts to unlock the phone and retrieve data using software called Cellebrite.

The court will continue hearing motions in Correa's case Tuesday morning, when police officers and probation officers are expected to testify, Lopez said.

Ruth Correa is expected to take the stand on Wednesday, according to Lopez. In May, she pleaded guilty to three counts of felony murder as part of a plea deal that requires her to testify against her brother in exchange for a suggested sentence of 40 years served in prison.

Correa appeared in court wearing a navy blue suit and remained quiet through four proceedings. Members of the Lindquist family were also present in court on Monday.

Correa's long-awaited trial, which has been delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to begin next month.