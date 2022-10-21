Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges

A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond.

Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats.

He was released from jail after bond was set at 25-cents for each count for a total $2.00.

Sharp did not get a hearing before a judge within 72 hours of his arrest. Sharpe indicated the judge believed that meant he had to set an affordable bond.

Fulton county Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk told Channel 2 Action News the judge misinterpreted the law and disregarded new training in March on the issue.

The judge is now suspended for two weeks. A new bond order sets Sharp’s bond at $120,000 and directs the Sheriff’s office to return him to custody until the new bond is posted.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta City Detention Center said they are also looking into the matter.

A document indicates Sharp is accused of throwing a plastic water jug at a woman indicated as the mother of his child. Sharp is accused of pushing her with a car seat and pointing a gun at her and her mother.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne spoke with the alleged victim’s mother. Mischell Wright told Winne she first believed the 25-cent bond amounts were a mistake. She strongly disputes Sharp’s denial of guilt.

Sharp maintains he is innocent.

