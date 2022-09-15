A judge swiftly appointed a special master to review documents taken by Trump from the White House – but Trump will have to pay for it

Azmi Haroun
·3 min read
Trump
President Donald Trump returns to the White House from playing golf in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Florida Judge has selected a special master in the DOJ's probe of White House docs Trump moved around.

  • The judge chose Raymond Dearie, a 78 year-old former judge that both sides agreed on.

  • Dearie will review among the most classified documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago.

A Florida judge has appointed a special master who will help determine the fate of a monumental Department of Justice probe into documents that former President Donald Trump stashed at Mar-a-Lago – and the nominee will review the most classified documents in the trove.

Judge Aileen Cannon denied the DOJ's request for at least 100 classified documents to be turned directly over to investigators instead of the special master, dealing an early blow to federal prosecutors in their probe, according to court documents filed Thursday evening.

The review process that experts worried could have dragged on into next year will have to be concluded by the end of November, according to the filings.

Cannon appointed Raymond Dearie, 78, former Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, to act as special master.

"The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government's conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion," Cannon said in reference to the DOJ's ask related to classified documents.

Cannon said that Trump's team must cover the costs and the special master will have until November 30 to complete the review of documents that Trump could try to claim executive or attorney-client privilege over.

"Trump's team most likely will try to claim executive privilege over any documents that they believe would potentially compromise confidential White House communications," Mark Rozell, the Dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University previously told Insider. "Executive privilege protects the right of the president to receive candid advice without fear of disclosure – the problem is that private citizen Donald Trump's claim to a continuing need for secrecy is difficult to prove."

Trump's case and the move to appoint a special master opened an unprecedented Pandora's box of concerns for national security experts.

Trump's team had previously rejected all of the DOJ's picks, and Dearie was the only candidate the two teams could agree on. With the involvement of delicate national security material, experts initially told Insider that the selection and review process for a special master could take months.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the DOJ's actions are political.

As it stands, the special master would be tasked with reviewing all of the documents that were lugged to Mar-A-Lago, including the 11,000 general records as well as the 100 documents marked as classified, with the goal of determining whether any of the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

It's still unclear if Dearie has, or would need, top secret special compartment and intelligence clearance, TSSCI, which is the highest level of national security clearance, for the review.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The only special master candidate Trump and the DOJ can agree on: a 78-year-old judge appointed by Reagan

    The DOJ said in court filings that it would allow Raymond Dearie, a former chief judge in the Eastern District of New York, to act as special master.

  • Ron DeSantis holds a multimillion dollar lead over Trump, who's actually third behind a Democratic governor, in a hypothetical 2024 fundraising race: report

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' current war chest is $40 million fatter than Donald Trump's right now.

  • Ron Johnson Demands Senate Democrat Retract ‘Russian Disinformation’ Claim, Given Authenticity of Biden Laptop

    Ron Johnson called on Gary Peters to retract claims that the investigation into Hunter Biden's business affairs was 'rooted in Russian disinformation.'

  • Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity

    U.S. President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism during a summit at the White House on Thursday, and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate. "White supremacists will not have the last word," Biden told the 'United We Stand' summit of bipartisan local leaders, experts and survivors. Biden said America had long experienced a "through line of hate" against minority groups, one that had been given "too much oxygen" by politics and the media in recent years.

  • Donald Trump and His Allies Might Face Jail Time For Georgia Election Interference

    It’s been a rough few weeks down at Mar-A-Lago for former President Donald Trump. First, the F.B.I raids his golf club for all of the classified documents he allegedly left lying around. Next, his long-time buddy Steve Bannon get’s indicted on six different criminal charges for his role in efforts to build Trump’s border wall.

  • Political Campaigns Flood Streaming Video With Custom Voter Ads

    Over the last few weeks, tens of thousands of voters in the Detroit area who watch streaming video services were shown different local campaign ads pegged to their political leanings. Digital consultants working for Rep. Darrin Camilleri, a Democrat in the Michigan House who is running for state Senate, targeted 62,402 moderate female — and likely pro-choice — voters with an ad promoting reproductive rights. The campaign also ran a more general video ad for Camilleri, a former public school teac

  • Judge proposed by Trump named to vet records seized by FBI

    A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn, was appointed by Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to serve in a role called a special master in the case. Dearie, 78, is tasked with deciding whether any of the documents are privileged - either due to attorney-client confidentiality or through a legal principle called executive privilege - and should be off limits to federal investigators.

  • Pope says supplying weapons to Ukraine is morally acceptable for self defence

    Pope Francis on Thursday said it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Speaking to reporters aboard a plane returning from a three-day trip to Kazakhstan, Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side. The war in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, provided the backdrop to the pope's visit to Kazakhstan, where he attended a congress of religious leaders from around the world.

  • Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

    A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records, including highly classified documents, that were seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review the entire tranche of records taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago even though the Justice Department had said the arbiter should not be given access to the roughly 100 documents marked as classified. In a sharply worded order, Cannon also turned down a Justice Department request to resume its use of the seized classified records in its ongoing criminal investigation into the presence of top-secret documents at the Florida property.

  • Ocasio-Cortez blasts GOP lawmaker’s treatment of witness: ‘I’m trying to give you the floor, boo’

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday slammed Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) for his treatment of a witness during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Higgins had a contentious exchange during the hearing with clean energy advocate Raya Salter, who he at various points referred to as “young lady” and “boo.” “I’m trying to give you the floor, boo,” Higgins…

  • New York attorney general rejects Trump's settlement offer, perhaps clearing the way for a long-expected lawsuit, report says

    Donald Trump hasn't managed to buy his way out of Attorney General Letitia James' looming lawsuit against his business, The Times reported.

  • Kindergarten in Japan teaches preschoolers how to use horn on school buses to prevent hot car deaths

    Following the death of a 3-year-old girl who died of heatstroke in a school bus, a child care facility in Japan is holding drills to teach children how to sound the horn if they are left alone in a vehicle. The Musashino Junior College-affiliated child care center in Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, included the drill in its annual traffic safety class to teach children how to seek help by themselves in case of emergency. Sayama Police Station officers first taught the children with a model steering wheel.

  • Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie as a third party to review records seized by the FBI for materials that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators. The Justice Department has promised to take the case to an appeals court if Cannon ruled against their request.

  • A man tried to stick up a Florida Keys gas station. He didn’t realize the clerk had a knife

    Suspect was arrested on a warrant days later.

  • DeSantis-appointed board chair asks if state can suspend Broward Schools superintendent

    First, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward School Board members, citing a recent grand jury report. Then the state’s Department of Education pushed for the dismissal of three Broward school district administrators, citing the same grand jury report. Now, the chair of the Florida Board of Education asked whether the board, appointed by DeSantis, can suspend Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

  • Don Lemon Booted from Prime-Time CNN Slot

    CNN will push host Don Lemon out of his prime-time slot and cancel his show Don Lemon Tonight, the networks' new CEO Chris Licht announced Thursday.

  • Herschel Walker: Dems Dividing Americans by Race, Lying about Economy, Crime

    Herschel Walker told supporters at a rally that Democratic politicians are lying to the people about the state of the economy, rising crime, and the southern border.

  • U.S. distances itself from Bill Richardson meetings in Russia where Americans jailed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States distanced itself on Wednesday from a visit by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson to Russia where WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan remain jailed. Richardson, who has privately worked to secure the release of American detainees abroad, held meetings there this week, according to a source familiar with the matter. The U.S. State Department indicated that any outside effort to help secure the release of detained Americans abroad should be fully coordinated with it and that such attempts run the risk of complicating matters.

  • Cedric The Entertainer Goes At Herschel Walker in New Political Ad

    Comedian Cedric The Entertainer is appearing in a new political in which he mocks Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as crazy, on creatine and kinda like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates.

  • Putin is suffering 'legitimate humiliation' after misjudging the West's willingness to get involved in Ukraine war, Russia expert says

    Recent offensives, while executed by Ukrainian forces, were reportedly made possible due to US and UK intelligence, strategy, and weapons.