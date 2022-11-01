Judge Swope grants motion Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks fled WV after fatal shooting

Nov. 1—PRINCETON — Separate trials were scheduled for early next year for a mother and daughter charged with first-degree murder and other offenses last March after a shooting took the life of a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43 and her daughter Isis Wallace, 22, both of Bluefield, appeared before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a motions hearing. Brooks and Wallace have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm in connection with a March 23 shooting near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. A 13-year-old girl riding in a vehicle carrying Wallace's former boyfriend and his sister was wounded when a gunshot was fired into it. She died later at a Charleston hospital.

Brooks and Wallace left West Virginia after the shooting. The U.S. Marshals Service later apprehended them in Delaware, and they were brought back to West Virginia.

During the motions hearing Monday, Swope asked Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and attorneys for Brooks and Wallace if they were ready to go to trial. Wallace is being represented by attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler, and Brooks is being represented by attorneys J.J. McPherson and Joseph Harvey.

Cassell told the court that the defense had retained an expert witness, and that this witness's report would not be finished until December. Lefler said that he believed this would be a complete report. Harvey said he would ask for a continuance of his client's trial, too.

Swope said he would postpone the trials. Both were scheduled for January 2023, with the trial of Wallace being heard first.

Swope then ruled on a motion by Cochran to introduce flight as evidence during the trial. This motion was granted after the court heard testimony from Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams of the Bluefield Police Department.

Adams testified police determined that Wallace and Brooks were suspects in the fatal shooting March 23, and tried to find them that night. Their vehicle was found at an apartment complex, and members of their family were made aware that police were looking for them.

Story continues

After the U.S. Marshals apprehended Wallace and Brooks in Delaware and they were brought back to West Virginia, Adams interviewed Wallace. Adams testified Wallace told him that she and her mother left the state because they wanted to speak to an attorney. Harvey objected to Wallace's statement concerning Brooks's state of mind, saying it was "inadmissible hearsay."

Cochran said that the defendants met the requirements of flight because they knew there was a shooting, that they were involved and knew the police were looking for them, causing them to flee from West Virginia's jurisdiction.

The case started on the evening of March 23 when officers with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched to the home of Brooks and Wallace on Memorial Avenue after a domestic altercation was reported. Wallace's boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and later released on bond. His sister drove up from North Carolina to get him, and brought her 13-year-old daughter with her, according to investigators. He then returned to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to collect his belongings. There was another altercation, and a neighbor's home security video showed Wallace firing at the car as it departed. Other security videos showed Brooks and Wallace leaving in a white SUV and taking the same route as the one used by the car carrying the boyfriend.

Swope told Cochran that the court needed to know whether there was a domestic violence petition (DVP) against the boyfriend. The defense attorneys had argued that their clients had left the state because they feared the boyfriend.

When Swope made his ruling on the state's motion about fleeing, he said that Wallace and Brooks drove in the same direction as the car carrying the boyfriend as well as his sister and the girl instead of staying home and calling the police. Leaving the state after the shooting at the intersection was "a classic case of flight," he said.

Cochran said later that the court's ruling would permit him to let juries know that Wallace and Brooks fled West Virginia after the shooting.

"That type of evidence must be ruled upon prior to trial," Cochran said.

Wallace and Brooks were remanded back to the Southern Regional Jail where they are being held without bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com