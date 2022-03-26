Judge tells gunman that he never forgets Macon’s dead: ‘I see their faces in my sleep!’

Locally renowned for his oft-piercing lectures to those convicted of violent crimes, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms delivered another such tongue lashing the other day.

During a Thursday hearing where a young man accused of felony murder was afforded an opportunity to plead guilty instead to voluntary manslaughter, Simms spoke of the “stupidity” and of the unimagined consequences of those who resort to gun violence.

Macon has in recent years, like other cities across the country, been plagued by rising homicide tolls.

The uptick here has been especially stark.

Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Z. Simms speaks to defendant Dawan Daniels Jr., 21, on March 24, 2022, during Daniels’ plea hearing in the August 2018 shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Da’Kwaun Faulks. Daniels and another youth engaged in a gun battle, the culmination of a running feud, during which the unarmed Faulks was fatally wounded. Daniels was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges that included voluntary manslaughter.

In the two years since the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March 2020, there have been 110 homicides in Bibb County.

In the four years prior — all of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 combined — there were 117 such deaths.

What’s more, in the half-decade before that, the years 2011-2015 combined, there were 97 killings.

While the judge didn’t so much mention the statistics, he held forth on the emotional toll, the heartache and hardship for families of victims and offenders alike. And as he often does he expressed his dismay and puzzlement over why people all too frequently resort to violence.

As the young defendant stood before him Thursday, Simms listened as a prosecutor described the facts of the case.

Dawan Daniels Jr., left, with his attorney Melvin Raines II in Bibb County Superior Court on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

In August 2018, Dawan J. Daniels Jr. had been 18 when he and his best friend, Da’Kwaun Faulks, also 18, went to a neighborhood off Burton Avenue.

Daniels was going to confront a former close friend of theirs named Zontravion Hernandez as part of a running feud that Daniels had with him, possibly a beef over some stolen property.

Gunfire broke out between Daniels and Hernandez.

One of their bullets struck Faulks in the back. He later died.

Da’Kwaun T. Faulks in a photograph that accompanied his obituary in the wake of his Aug. 19, 2018, shooting death at age 18.

Last summer, Hernandez pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a trial began in Daniels’ case.

Now 21, he was charged with felony murder. But on Thursday entered his plea.

Prosecutors said they would drop the murder charge — which could have carried a 30-year mandatory sentence — in exchange for Daniels’ guilty pleas to voluntary manslaughter and a gun-possession charge.

Daniels took the deal, and when it came his turn to speak he apologized to Faulks’ family. He assured them that it hadn’t been his bullet that took the life of his best friend, their loved one.

Then Judge Simms had his say.

Simms admonishes defendant

Below is a transcript — slightly condensed and lightly edited for clarity — of what Simms said to Daniels before imposing a 25-year prison sentence:

Let me tell you something, Mr. Daniels. You may not have pulled the trigger of the gun that fired the bullet into this young man.

But you are just as responsible for his death as Mr. Henandez, son.

And here’s why. ... I’m in this room every week dealing with some situation like this. ... The why is what I don’t understand.

We now settle our grievances with guns.

There are not any fights in the school yard anymore like there were when I was 18 years old.

Y’all are kids. You were kids when this happened. If you’ve got some sort of a beef, we settle it with guns.

That’s why we set records every year with homicides in this community. That’s how we settle our differences now.

By God, if we disagree with your opinion, if we disagree with you, if we think you wronged us, you pay for that disagreement with your life.

And while you may not have pulled the trigger on that particular gun, you’re just as responsible for your friend being dead and for these (family members) suffering as if you had. Because if you hadn’t have gone to that fight with (Faulks), with a gun, he’d still be here.

That’s why the felony murder statute exists. ... (As a judge) you don’t get hardened to this. I see these faces in my sleep!

And it’s all because this whole generation of people is too immature to settle their differences like reasonable, rational people. We’re not gonna fight it out. We’re not gonna talk it out. We’re not gonna argue it out. We’re gonna shoot it out!

Blood runs on just about every street in this town, and it’s because of really bad decisions that you made, Mr. Hernandez made and that so many other people make.

And so we wind up in this room, with two broken families. ... I don’t understand it. ... And the day they put me in the ground, I won’t understand it.

And so that you know, it bothers the hell out of me.

I feel like sometimes I’ve sent half a generation of kids to the penitentiary, for just this kind of stupidity.

And that’s what it is.

You can call it pride, you can call it saving face, you call it standing up to ... it’s stupidity. At the end of the day, it’s stupidity.

People don’t think. They act. And they act with a pistol.

When you pull a pistol out, somebody’s gonna die — most of the time around here.

This time it was your friend. ... Whatever dispute you had with Mr. Hernandez, it wasn’t worth what’s about to happen in this room.

I promise you that.