Judge tells Thomas' lawyers he won't step down from sex assault case

Dec. 16—SOMERSET, Pa. — The judge presiding over the sexual assault case against suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas declined on Thursday to step aside from the case, but apologized for a "misunderstanding" that was part of the reason why Thomas' attorneys asked him to recuse himself.

Supreme Court-appointed Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany also gave defense expert and well-known pathologist Cyril Wecht an extension of the deadline to amend his medical report, a six-paragraph filing that the judge initially signaled he would partially reject.

The ruling was a win for defense attorneys Ryan Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, who described Wecht's testimony as a "big" part of their case.

The decision to allow the extra time, which Tutera and Lurie were previously unsuccessful in seeking, also means that the court and state prosecutors will have to review the report and likely debate again as to whether an amended report would be admissible at trial.

Creany set a Feb. 6 deadline for any amendments of Wecht's report to be filed and gave prosecutors until Feb. 28 to respond to the amended report.

Creany, who has been steadfast about moving the 15-month-old case toward trial, agreed on Thursday to a suggestion by Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte to select a jury in January, then sort out remaining pretrial matters before convening for trial in March.

After Thomas' counsel agreed to the suggestion, Creany did, too, although both said that measures will need to be taken to ensure that jurors' objectivity isn't swayed during the seven-week period before the trial. Creany acknowledged that a few additional jurors might need to be picked as alternates.

Jury selection remains set to begin Jan. 9. The trial will begin March 8, Creany said.

Prior to extending the deadline for Wecht's amended report, Creany faulted a lack of detail in the report — including how Wecht arrived at what Creany called inconclusive findings. There is a legal threshold requiring a "degree of certainty" — or level of confidence — that must be shown, the judge said.

Wecht's examination involves a bruise on the alleged victim in the case, a Windber woman who police say was sexually assaulted by Thomas in September 2021. Tutera said he and Lurie turned to Wecht to review whether her injury matched the way she reported it in her statements to police.

Wecht, 91, the former Allegheny County coroner and medical examiner, is well-known for his long career examining dead people's injuries to determine their causes of death — but in this case, he is being proposed as an expert to examine an injury sustained by someone who is living, a different area of expertise, Schulte said in court.

Citing Wecht's generations of experience testifying in court cases, Creany said that Wecht "knows the standard of admissibility (as evidence) in cases of this sort. He also knows his testimony will be limited to (the contents) of his report."

Lurie disagreed with Creany's statement that Wecht's report didn't meet legal standards — and he also noted that Thomas' team approached three other medical experts before turning to Wecht.

But Lurie also referenced Creany's previous refusal to grant the pathologist extra time to complete the report. That was a key focus of Thursday's hearing, which began with Lurie outlining the defense's motion for Creany to recuse himself from the case for alleged "strong bias."

The defense team previously sought to introduce testimony arguing that the charges against Thomas were the result of conspiring by political opponents who were upset he was elected to the district attorney's seat in 2020. But Creany rejected that, saying that the submitted facts haven't supported what he described as a dreamed-up "conspiracy theory."

Tutera and Lurie also argued that Creany has shown bias against Wecht, a nationally known pathologist who has participated in examinations of President John F. Kennedy's assassination and decades' worth of homicides, but has also been the subject of controversy as a consultant who has backed unproven conspiracies.

In court, they cited Creany using an expletive when referencing Wecht during an out-of-court discussion. Creany said the language was improper, but reflected his frustration about an extension request one day before the court's deadline — even after Wecht had six weeks to complete the report.

Creany repeated on Thursday that he has no interest in trying the case on Wecht's personal schedule and that he has already conducted preliminary vetting of more than 200 jurors so that selection can begin in January. The case has already been continued twice, the judge added.

Even the report's completion turned into a subject of contention this month after what Creany called a "misunderstanding" by email led him to incorrectly believe Lurie did not submit Wecht's report to prosecutors, as he'd directed days earlier.

Lurie had, in fact, sent it to prosecutors beforehand — a day prior to the deadline — but was accused of "playing games" in a letter.

"In 25 years (as an attorney), I've never been accused of being dishonest," Lurie told Creany on Thursday. "We were early and proper ... with that report."

Creany acknowledged he misread a separate email from prosecutors, which was apparently intended to see if the judge had received the report. He apologized for it. But the veteran judge said that other arguments for his recusal were "mischaracterizations" and inaccurate — and that his rulings in court have shown he's been fair.

While Creany ruled against several of Thomas' motions this year, he pointed out that he also granted other defense requests. One led to an order granting the defense access to previously redacted cell phone images, and another supported Thomas' request in April to be released to home confinement after he was deemed to have violated bond conditions.

Prosecutors opposed both of those motions, Creany noted.

"I've shown fairness to both sides," Creany said.